OPINION: Keeping up with schedule changes

As the sports editor of this newspaper, I've always taken great pride in making sure our schedules are up to date.

We run the On Tap in nearly every edition to make sure our readers are aware of upcoming games, times, and where they're at.

Heck, I remember back in the day when you needed to have your sports page handy to tell you what ballgames were coming on TV. Those times have changed a little bit. We don't run a local TV section in the Herald-Leader, but you can find what sports will be on TV in the Sports section of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. As a matter of fact I often use that on a Saturday and Sunday to get my viewing schedule in order during football or basketball season.

Back to the matter at hand, though.

There have been lots of cancelations and postponements -- yes there's a difference.

Some people get all bent out of shape about the usage of these two words. I am not one of them, but I'll go ahead and explain. If a game is canceled, it is not going to be made up. If a game is postponed, the intention is it will be made up down the road. Now certainly there are times when games are postponed and never made up.

But that's the gist of it.

Back to what I was saying, there have been lots of games canceled and postponed over the last several weeks, mostly due to the resurgence of covid-19 just about everywhere. Maybe some weather as well.

I strive to get all of these postponements and rescheduled dates in our paper as soon as we can -- high school, junior high and college.

Last week, the Siloam Springs home basketball games against Greenbrier -- originally scheduled for Friday -- were postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 1. That date was originally an off date for all of the 5A-West Conference teams. Now, Feb. 1, seems to be filling up quick as several games around the league were postponed last week, not just Siloam Springs.

Just like the 2020-21 school year, it looks like we will have to navigate these things on a day to day basis.

That means checking school web pages, college's athletic pages or apps often to see if things have changed. That's what I am doing!

The current status can change on a dime it seems.

With that being said, as of this writing, homecoming is scheduled at Siloam Springs High School on Friday. Coronation is 2:30 p.m. with another ceremony set for 5:30 p.m. At 6 p.m., the Siloam Springs boys take on Russellville, followed by the girls game.

A note on changes though, if you see something in the Herald-Leader or Siloam Sunday that needs correcting, please notify me!

-- Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader. He can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.