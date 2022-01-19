OPINION: Tempers Flare As Covid-19 'Fatigue' Ramps Back Up

Even I will admit, it is not easy being "safe" in these covid times.

It is a continuous "check point" in the daily routine when leaving the cocoon of one's home; Got your keys? Got your wallet? Got your phone? Got your mask?

And it is a frustrating exercise to stay masked up and covid safe, especially when in the public eye.

Last weekend, the governor was attending a grandson's basketball game at one of the Northwest Arkansas schools. A photo appearing in the newspapers showed him without a mask and indoors, at a basketball game, and then the public criticism started rolling in on him.

Understandably, the governor got a little "testy" when he was chastised for the alleged indiscretion. He was probably more upset that his grandson's basketball game was dragged into the public criticism, knowing the deep love our current chief executive in Arkansas has for his family.

But shoulder on, Gov. Hutchinson has done well in this pandemic for staying on track of trying to be 'safe' in public.

There is little doubt, he has held more press conferences, more media interviews, more TV talk shows both in and outside of Arkansas, on this one subject than any other governor on any other topic at any other time in the state's history.

He has done so with absolute character of what Arkansans expect from their chief executive - with just like you or me – just one or two notable minor indiscretions.

But he is human after all and an Arkansan who really cares about the health and well being of the state and its people.

He did, recently, in a tiny bit of mirthful laughter, nervously giggling out of polite turn when asked recently if he was ready to once again do battle with his base over a "mandate" for masks in public spaces and public schools.

Critics quickly said he laughed and that was not funny.

I say he was trying, as we all do, to admit with a chuckle that he didn't think he would follow that path – no matter how wise, how smart or how safe – to instigate the far-right base into another battle over statewide mandates. He was not willing to engage those who rely on a loud and boisterous lecture on "individual rights" at any opportunity.

We have all seen this outrageous behavior by others.

Out at a grocery store where all the employees and shoppers, save one, are wearing a facial covering. The lone protester wants to scream at the cashier at the register over whether he will or won't be served without his mask?

Or a woman, approaching the Plexiglas barriers, rather smugly and loudly asks the clerk (and anyone else listening in the long lines) at the counter "Is all this plastic wall really necessary?" before her purchase and stomping out of the facility.

We all are tired of wearing masks.

We are, until we stop and assess the costs, the time involved and the value of not contracting the virus, getting sick and possibly being hospitalized.

We all must stop and remind ourselves, we all share this space where we live, work and play.

Sharing often means order, politeness, courtesy towards others and above all respect for those other than thyself.

It does not erode anyone's individual rights to say pardon me, excuse me or comply with a health code suggestion to wear a mask any more than to use a personal handkerchief for a runny nose or politely cover your mouth when you cough in public.

And browbeating the governor over not wearing a mask at his grandson's basketball game is indeed an indicator we have much too much time on our hands looking for a reason to criticize than necessary for the common good.

Wear a mask. Get the shot. Quarantine if necessary. Let's stem the tide of this resurgence of a form of the virus.

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.