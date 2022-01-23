Arrests and citations

Jan. 10

• Jonathen A Kuettle, 32, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Jan. 11

• Dustin Earl Stilwell Weaver, 31, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.

• Jerry Wayne Fitts Jr, 33, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Joshua Michael Lancing Tinsley, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 12

• Rafael Patena Flores, 69, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

Jan. 13

• Rodney Dewayne Hollingsworth, 35, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle; assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• Richard William Kirk, 50, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member; domestic battering - third degree.

• Kristy Michele Hall, 41, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Michael Wayne Bruffett, 43, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• James Albert Hamilton Jr, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear x3; criminal contempt x2.

Jan. 14

• Jason Laforce Hamilton, 43 arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements; possession of a controlled substance.

• Matthew Logan Smith, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Linda Jane Woltman, 31, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Jan. 15

• Gabriella Florentina Davey, 28, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Anderson Butej Johnson, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Matthew Ryan Ward, 20, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Quindlen Michael Hesterly, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jesse Ray Purvis, 26, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Dawnell Tashawan Vann, 23, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; failure to appear.

• Justin Lee Dawdy, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 17

• Zachary Taylor McKnight, 30, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree; fail to pay fine and court cost warrants.

• Kevin Ray Bell, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.