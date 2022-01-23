Arrests and citations

Jan. 10
• Jonathen A Kuettle, 32, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Jan. 11
• Dustin Earl Stilwell Weaver, 31, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.
• Jerry Wayne Fitts Jr, 33, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Joshua Michael Lancing Tinsley, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Jan. 12
• Rafael Patena Flores, 69, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.
Jan. 13
• Rodney Dewayne Hollingsworth, 35, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle; assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.
• Richard William Kirk, 50, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member; domestic battering - third degree.
• Kristy Michele Hall, 41, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Michael Wayne Bruffett, 43, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• James Albert Hamilton Jr, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear x3; criminal contempt x2.
Jan. 14
• Jason Laforce Hamilton, 43 arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements; possession of a controlled substance.
• Matthew Logan Smith, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Linda Jane Woltman, 31, arrested in connection with theft of property.
Jan. 15
• Gabriella Florentina Davey, 28, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Anderson Butej Johnson, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Matthew Ryan Ward, 20, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Quindlen Michael Hesterly, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jesse Ray Purvis, 26, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Dawnell Tashawan Vann, 23, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; failure to appear.
• Justin Lee Dawdy, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Jan. 17
• Zachary Taylor McKnight, 30, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree; fail to pay fine and court cost warrants.
• Kevin Ray Bell, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.