City accepts resolution regarding Dawn Hill sanitation system

City directors approved Resolution 04-22 acknowledging the willingness of the city to accept the dedication of the Dawn Hill sanitation sewer system at the city board meeting on Tuesday.

The resolution was approved with a vote of 5-0 with Directors David Allen and Marla Sappington absent. Initially, the resolution was on the consent agenda but was pulled off by Director Brad Burns.

Dawn Hill's current sanitary system consists of individual septic systems for the detached units and a dual community septic tank system for the attached residences, according to a staff report prepared by City Administrator Phillip Patterson on Jan. 12.

The community septic system is failing and is no longer in compliance with the rules of the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) and the property owners are facing potential fines from the state, the report states.

Benton County is designated to receive $54,000,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The county has already received half of the money and one of the eligible uses for the funds is investing in water and sewer infrastructure, the report states.

The Dawn Hill Property Owners Association has submitted a request for $2,950,000 to construct a sewer collection system for the subdivision, the report states. The intent is for the Dawn Hill subdivision to tie into the city's sewer system so waste could be processed at the wastewater treatment plant, the report states.

Benton County and the POA have requested the city support the POA's application by indicating the city's willingness to allow the proposed system to connect to the city's and then accept the dedication of the sewer infrastructure for city ownership and maintenance once it is constructed, the report states.

Jonathan Barnett, president of the Dawn Hill Townhouse and Condominium Property Owners Association, spoke at the city board meeting.

"We're right now dealing with a lot of money, a lot of potential money here coming from the Cares Act," Barnett said.

Barnett also said the county is helping with the application and feels comfortable the POA will secure the money. If the POA doesn't get enough money from the ARPA application, Barnett feels confident they will get the rest of the money from the state of Arkansas.

"It's going to be a great addition for the city of Siloam Springs but mostly what you're doing is you're helping these residents that live out there to improve their quality of life," Barnett said.

Burns said when Patterson was first hired he asked why Dawn Hill has not been annexed into the city and also said he would like to see Flint Creek up to City Lake deeded in trust and willed to the Illinois River Watershed Partnership (IRWP). He also thanked Barnett for being the catalyst of this project and for being patient and working with the residents of Dawn Hill.

Director Carol Smiley also thanked Barnett for his efforts and that this will solve several problems she said. Smiley also said she the steps taken to solve this problem and believes the residents of Dawn Hill will appreciate this.

"I think the city benefits from that so I am in favor of this," Smiley said.

City Directors also approved and listened to the following items:

Consent agenda

• Regular meeting minutes for the Jan. 4 meeting.

• Dedication of utility easements for 14800 S. Highway 43.

• Dedication of utility easements for 509 E. Franklin St.

• Purchase of a 2023 Mack Anthem Day Cab Truck from Bruckner's Truck and Equipment in the amount of $127,498.

• Purchase of a 2022 remote control slope mower from RC Mowers USA for $56,700.

Contracts and purchases

• Contract for a broadband feasibility study from CCG Consulting for $65,300.

• Purchase of a 2022 Schwarze Model A7 Street Sweeper from Schwarze Industries for $257,661.

Resolutions

• Resolution 05-22 concerning the acquisition of property for utility easements.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 22-04 on its first and only reading waving bid requirements to purchase a one-ton diesel pick-up truck from Superior Automotive Group for $57,260 then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

Staff reports

• Fourth quarter update for the 2021-2022 city board goals.

• Administrator's report.