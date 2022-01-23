Cyclones end Panthers' winning streak

A fired up homecoming crowd watched the Siloam Springs boys hang tough with Russellville for most of Friday's game.

The Panthers pulled within 40-35 with 6 minutes, 3 seconds left in the game, looking to inch closer to the Cyclones.

Russellville responded with a 15-5 run to close the game and left Panther Activity Center with a 55-40 victory.

The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Panthers (10-5, 2-1), who hadn't lost since mid-December.

"Give a lot of credit to Russellville," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart. "They were able to frustrate us on offense and get a lead. Then they went to the 1-3-1 (defense), which we were able to handle it, but it takes time. When you're down our (defensive 3-2) zone's not going to work, so at the end of the day we've got to not turn the ball over so much. We've got to hit our shots and obviously make Russellville feel uncomfortable, and I didn't think we ever made them feel uncomfortable defensively."

Siloam Springs had the lead on three occasions in the first quarter, including a 15-14 advantage after a Dalton Newman basket inside.

But the Panthers had trouble slowing down Russellville guard Donyae May, who exploded for 22 of his game-high 24 points in the first half.

May worked effectively inside the paint against the Panthers' defense for several buckets, but he also hit two crucial 3-pointers before the end of both the first and second quarters.

Russellville (12-6, 4-0) led 21-17 after the first quarter and then led 33-25 after May's 3-pointer just before halftime.

"He can score in bunches," Russellville coach Kyle Pennington said of May. "He knew it was a big game and he stepped up. Very proud of all our guys, but very proud of him for sure."

The Panthers held May to just two points in the second half, but other Cyclones stepped up.

Marcus Jackson and Grayson Sims each hit big 3-pointers in the second half to help the Cyclones' cause.

Sims finished with 12 points, while Jackson had seven and Caleb Carter six.

"I think our kids took it personal, it being homecoming night," Pennington said. "I think the kids were fired up to play here tonight, playing at 6 o'clock. They were ready to go. Give the credit to the kids. Boy they were good tonight. Donyae May, Grayson Sims, Marcus Jackson, you can name all the guys that played, they were very good."

Josh Stewart scored 18 points to lead the Panthers, who never led again after the 15-14 lead in the first quarter.

Dalton Newman and Brendan Lashley each scored six points, while Nate Vachon and Nate Hawbaker each had four and Jedi Hunter two.

"We're proud of the kids' effort, but give Russellville a lot of credit," Tim Stewart said. "They did a good job -- well coached. They're a good team. We're going to have to play our best to beat them."

The Panthers are back in action for three games this week. They'll host Van Buren on Tuesday and then head to Alma for a makeup game that was previously scheduled for Jan. 11 but was postponed due to covid. Then on Friday, Siloam Springs will play at Vilonia.

"We don't think we're back in the flow yet," Stewart said. "We hope with three games next week we'll get back into it and get rolling again.

Russellville 55, Siloam Springs 40

Russellville^21^12^7^15^--^55

Siloam Springs^17^8^8^7^--^40

Russellville (12-6, 4-0): May 24, Sims 12, Jackson 7, Carter 6, Vines 3, Frazier 3.

Siloam Springs (10-5, 2-1): Stewart 18, Newman 6, Lashley 6, Vachon 4, Hawbaker 4, Hunter 2.

Siloam Springs 42, Greenwood 29

In getting their seventh straight win, the Panthers (10-4, 2-0 5A-West) used a strong second half to take the lead for good and roll past the Bulldogs (5-13, 1-3) on Tuesday night at H.B. Stewart Bulldog Arena.

It was the Panthers' first game since Jan. 7.

"Greenwood is a really physical, competitive, well-coached group," Tim Stewart said. "You could tell our boys were out of rhythm and game shape at times. We're proud of the toughness we showed on defense. Offensively we struggled all night but did just enough. Proud of the guys finding a way to win when we're not at our best."

Trailing 13-12 at halftime, Siloam Springs outscored Greenwood 15-2 in the third quarter to take the lead for good at 29-15.

Josh Stewart scored 14 to lead the Panthers while Nate Vachon and Dalton Newman each added 10, Brendan Lashley six and Jedi Hunter two.

Greenwood was led by Sam Forbus' 11 points.

-- Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette sports correspondent Walter Woodie contributed to this report.

Mark Ross/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Nate Vachon goes up for a basket as Russellville's Donyae May defends on the play.



5A-West Conference basketball standings

Boys^Overall^Conf.

Team^W-L^W-L

Vilonia^11-7^5-0

Russellville^12-6^4-0

Siloam Springs^10-5^2-1

Van Buren^10-7^3-2

Greenwood^6-13^2-3

Greenbrier^10-7^1-3

Alma^3-10^0-3

Mountain Home^2-15^0-5

January 18

Siloam Springs 42, Greenwood 29

Vilonia 52, Greenbrier 22

Russellville 55, Mountain Home 44

Van Buren 61, Alma 46

January 21

Russellville 55, Siloam Springs 40

Greenbrier 52, Alma 38

Greenwood 54, Mountain Home 41

Vilonia 55, Van Buren 42

Tuesday’s games

Van Buren at Siloam Springs

Greenbrier at Mountain Home

Alma at Greenwood

Vilonia at Russellville

Wednesday’s games

Siloam Springs at Alma

Friday’s games

Siloam Springs at Vilonia

Greenwood at Greenbrier

Mountain Home at Alma

Russellville at Van Buren