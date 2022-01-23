Golden Eagles crush Lions with big run

John Brown's men led Langston 29-23 with 7 minutes, 11 seconds left in the first half in what had been a back-and-forth game to that point.

The Golden Eagles' next run though would finish off the Lions for good.

JBU went on a 30-2 run, spanning halftime, and crushed Langston 101-56 inside Bill George Arena on Thursday night.

The Golden Eagles scored on 10 of their final 14 possessions of the first half to build a 53-25 lead. JBU then scored the first four points of the second half to complete the run.

When told the efficiency there at the end of the first half, JBU coach Jason Beschta was impressed.

"We've been on the wrong side of that trend a couple of times this year where we just couldn't get stops," he said.

Beschta also credited the Golden Eagles' defense for playing well in that span.

"We've had stretches where we've guarded," he said. "We just haven't been able to score at that kind of clip this semester."

DJ Ellis got the run going with a 3-pointer and Nemanja Obradovic scored back-to-back baskets, including a three-point play.

Payton Guiot hit a 3-pointer for a 39-25 lead, and Rokas Grabliauskas scored eight straight points, including back-to-back treys to put JBU up 47-25. Ira Perrier made it 49-25, and Ellis hit back to back shots for a 53-25 lead at halftime.

The Golden Eagles (12-8, 6-6) outscored the Lions (1-17, 0-13) 48-31 in the second half.

"We really guarded well," Beschta said. "You look at that first 10 minutes of the second half and we only gave up 10 points."

Grabliauskas hit five of seven from behind the 3-point line and led JBU with 19 points. Obradovic hit seven of eight from the field and scored 17 points, while Guiot scored 15 points and hit three treys.

Perrier scored 13 points, James Beckom had 12 on a perfect six of six night from the field, and Ellis added 11 for the Golden Eagles.

JBU shot 42 of 73 (57.5 percent) from the field, including 31 of 38 from inside the 3-point line. JBU hit 11 of 35 from behind the arch.

Lacorian Ballard led Langston with 13 points, while Naythan Shaw-Clark had 12, Armani Allen 11 and Carlos Coppage 10.

JBU was scheduled to return to action at Central Christian (Kan.) on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles are scheduled to play at home three times this week: Tuesday against Oklahoma City, Thursday against North Texas-Dallas and Saturday against Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas).