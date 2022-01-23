JBU women snap slide; beat Langston

The John Brown women's basketball team needed a win like the one it got Thursday night.

The Golden Eagles ended a five-game losing streak -- three of which were forfeits due to covid-19 -- with an 86-67 victory over Langston at Bill George Arena.

Sophomore Natalie Smith hit seven 3-pointers and led with a career-high 25 points, and junior Tarrah Stephens had a big night with 24 points for John Brown, which won for the first time since Jan. 1 when it defeated Panhandle State on New Year's Day.

But the Golden Eagles (8-12, 4-8 Sooner Athletic Conference) had to forfeit the next three games to Wayland Baptist, Southwestern Christian and Mid-America Christian due to a covid-19. When they returned to the floor after 12 days off on Jan. 13, they lost a tough 55-50 game at home to Science & Arts and then lost 74-72 in overtime at Texas Wesleyan last Saturday.

"When we came back after break, I thought we were going to be playing well," said head coach Jeff Soderquist. "We played well against OPSU, and then that covid hit us and we're scrambling back to get our feet underneath us and play again, and we lose two close games to USAO and Texas Wesleyan, who are both obviously really good teams."

Soderquist said when the team arrived home Saturday night from Texas Wesleyan, they met briefly in the locker room at Bill George Arena.

"I said, girls, we're starting the season over," Soderquist said. "We know we can play with everybody in this league. Right now we're 0-0 and (after Thursday's game) I told them we're 1-0. Let's see what we can do this second half."

One thing JBU cleaned up against Langston was its rebounding. After giving up a combined 42 offensive rebounds to Science & Arts and Texas Wesleyan, the Golden Eagles only allowed Langston just seven offensive rebounds and outboarded the Lions 37-31 overall.

"It's amazing how good of a team we can be if we rebound," Soderquist said. "We gave up seven offensive rebounds to a good offensive rebounding team."

Then there was the inside-outside combination of Smith and Stephens.

Smith hit three of six from behind the 3-point line in the first half and JBU outscored Langston 21-12 in the second quarter to take a 37-29 lead at halftime.

Smith canned three 3-pointers to open the third quarter, and Maddie Altman added a trey and a basket as JBU opened up a 53-39 lead.

Stephens then added a free throw and scored two straight baskets for a 58-39 advantage later in the quarter.

Smith scored on a putback and hit a 3-pointer as JBU went ahead 65-44.

"She's a great shooter," Soderquist said of Smith. "She's just got that shooter mentality. ... She's just one of those players where when it's in the air, you just have a good feeling it's got a good chance of going in. But it's not just that. She does a good job of driving and getting in there and scoring some twos. She's not just a 3-point shooter."

Stephens went on a scoring tear to open the fourth quarter. She converted a three-point play and scored two more baskets as JBU went up 76-54.

"You hit threes, that sure opens up the inside game and it allowed single coverage on Tarrah," Soderquist said. "She's been getting double teamed a lot lately, and (the 3-point shots) allowed some single coverage on her, which then she took advantage of."

The Golden Eagles, who lost at Langston (14-5, 9-4) on a controversial buzzer beater on Nov. 18, led by as many as 30 points after another Smith basket later in the fourth quarter.

JBU hit 34 of 66 shots from the field and 11 of 32 from behind the 3-point line.

Altman chipped in 13 points for JBU, while Emily Sanders had nine, Lisa Vanoverberghe and Grace Latham each with four, Marta Matamala three and Elise Cone and Kenzie Silkey each with two.

Asheika Alexander -- who was signed by the WNBA's Minnesota Linx to a free agent deal last spring but was later released and was allowed to return to Langston for an extra year -- led the Lions with 20 points.

"She's a great player," Soderquist said of Alexander. "She's a great kid."

John Brown was scheduled to return to action Saturday at Central Christian (Kan.). Results were not available at presstime.

The Golden Eagles play three straight home games this week, beginning Tuesday with Oklahoma City and then Thursday against North Texas-Dallas and Saturday against Southwestern Assemblies of God.

John Brown 86, Langston 67

Langston^17^12^17^21^--^67

John Brown^16^21^28^21^--^86

Langston (14-5, 9-4): Alexander 20, Spencer 9, Edwards 8, Harris 7, Spence 6, Williams 6, Wali 5, Sampson 4, Robinson 2.

John Brown (8-12, 4-8): Smith 25, Stephens 24, Altman 13, Sanders 9, Vanoverberghe 4, Latham 4, Matamala 3, Cone 2, Silkey 2.