Kelly crowned SSHS Winter Homecoming Queen

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs High School senior Jensen Kelly (left) was crowned the 2022 Winter Homecoming Queen during a coronation ceremony Friday inside Panther Activity Center. Also pictured is senior escort Miles Perkins. For more Siloam Springs Winter Homecoming coverage, see The Herald-Leader on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs High School senior Jensen Kelly (left) was crowned the 2022 Winter Homecoming Queen during a coronation ceremony Friday inside Panther Activity Center. Also pictured is senior escort Miles Perkins. For more Siloam Springs Winter Homecoming coverage, see The Herald-Leader on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs High School senior Jensen Kelly (left) was crowned the 2022 Winter Homecoming Queen during a coronation ceremony Friday inside Panther Activity Center. Also pictured is senior escort Miles Perkins. For more Siloam Springs Winter Homecoming coverage, see The Herald-Leader on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

By Graham Thomas

Staff Writer n [email protected]