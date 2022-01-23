Ninth-grade basketball teams fall to Rogers

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys played their first game in two weeks Thursday as the Panthers came up on the short end, losing 45-39 at Panther Activity Center.

Siloam Springs (3-9) trailed 13-9 after the first quarter and 23-19 at halftime. The Mounties increased their lead to 40-32 entering the fourth quarter.

Justice Chesser led the Mounties with 21 points.

Wyatt Pennington led Siloam Springs with 17 points, while Noah Shipp had 12, Landon Fain five, Jaxson Devoe three and Jackson Still two.

Ninth-grade girls

Rogers defeated the Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls 28-21 on Thursday.

Rogers led 9-7 after the first quarter, but the game was tied 13-13 at halftime.

Rogers pulled ahead 17-16 entering the fourth quarter and outscored the Lady Panthers 11-5 in the fourth.

Kaidence Prendergast led the Lady Panthers (3-10) with 13 points, while Haylie Fox had five, Emily Sears two and Andrea Reynoso one.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys improved to 6-3 overall Thursday with a 42-24 victory over Rogers Kirksey at Panther Arena.

The Panthers led 14-4 after the first quarter and 21-6 at halftime before taking a 33-19 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Evan Allen led the Panthers with nine points, while Eli Mann had seven, AJ Moore six, Samuel Avery, Stewart Schwaninger and Crew Webb each with four, Jaxson Lashley three, Jayden Hooten and Cole Pittman each with two and Max Carter one.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls picked up a 47-27 win Thursday at Rogers Kirksey.

The Lady Panthers (3-3), who hadn't played since Dec. 13, led 16-3 after the first quarter, 23-8 at halftime and 33-16 entering the fourth quarter.

Jadyn O'Brien led the Lady Panthers with 11 points, while Reagan Bishop had eight, Morgan Jones and Cenzi Johnson each with six, Kenlee Moore four and Natalie Perez, Blair Morris, Erika Ellis and Juleeann Dunn each with two.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys were defeated by Rogers Kirksey 19-18 on Thursday at Panther Arena.

The Panthers (6-3) led 7-4 after the first quarter and 11-8 at halftime. Kirksey rallied to tie the game 13-13 going into the fourth quarter.

Ryan Shipp led the Panthers with six points, while Gavin Kooistra had five, Kaden Dunn three and Brock Ellingson and Brady Addington each with two.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls picked up a 41-17 win at Rogers Kirksey on Thursday.

The Lady Panthers (7-0) led 14-2 after the first quarter and 28-7 at halftime before taking a 39-13 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Juleeann Dunn led the Lady Panthers with 17 points, while Morgan Jones had 12, all in the first half. Erika Ellis added seven points, while Madison Workman had three and Lilli Cox two.

Up next

The ninth-graders are scheduled to play at Springdale George on Monday, while the seventh- and eighth-grade boys play at Bentonville Lincoln. The seventh- and eighth-grade girls host Bentonville Lincoln.