ON TAP
Monday's games
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Siloam Springs at Russellville^4 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bentonville Lincoln at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.
Bentonville Lincoln at Siloam Springs 8th^6:45 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Springdale George^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Bentonville Lincoln^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Bentonville Lincoln^6:45 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Springdale George^6:45 p.m.
Tuesday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oklahoma City at JBU women^6:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at JBU men^7:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Van Buren at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Van Buren at Siloam Springs^7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
Lake Hamilton at Siloam Springs^4 p.m.
Wednesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Alma^6 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 9th at Rogers Heritage^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 9th at Rogers Heritage^6:45 p.m.
Thursday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
North Texas-Dallas at JBU women^6:05 p.m.
North Texas-Dallas at JBU men^7:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
Siloam Springs at Fayetteville^TBA
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fayetteville Woodland at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.
Fayetteville Woodland at Siloam Springs 8th^6:45 p.m.
Fayetteville Purple at Siloam Springs 9th^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Fayetteville Woodland^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Fayetteville Woodland^6:45 p.m.
Fayetteville Purple at Siloam Springs 9th^6:45 p.m.
Friday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Vilonia^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Vilonia^7:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SW Assem. of God at JBU women^2:05 p.m.
SW Assem. of God at JBU men^3:45 p.m.
