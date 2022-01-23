Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Poteet sworn in as town clerk for West Siloam Springs

by Marc Hayot | January 23, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Laura Poteet (left), was sworn in as town clerk and treasurer of West Siloam Springs, Oklahoma, by Mayor Rhonda Wise during the town meeting on Monday. Poteet previously served as town clerk for the town of Colcord, Oklahoma and said she ran for the position in West Siloam Springs because she wanted to be a part of the town going forward and make a difference.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Laura Poteet (left), was sworn in as town clerk and treasurer of West Siloam Springs, Okla., by Mayor Rhonda Wise during the town meeting Monday. Poteet previously served as town clerk for the town of Colcord, Okla., and said she ran for the position in West Siloam Springs because she wanted to be a part of the town going forward and make a difference.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Laura Poteet (left), was sworn in as town clerk and treasurer of West Siloam Springs, Okla., by Mayor Rhonda Wise during the town meeting Monday. Poteet previously served as town clerk for the town of Colcord, Okla., and said she ran for the position in West Siloam Springs because she wanted to be a part of the town going forward and make a difference.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Laura Poteet (left), was sworn in as town clerk and treasurer of West Siloam Springs, Okla., by Mayor Rhonda Wise during the town meeting Monday. Poteet previously served as town clerk for the town of Colcord, Okla., and said she ran for the position in West Siloam Springs because she wanted to be a part of the town going forward and make a difference.

By Marc Hayot

Staff Writer n [email protected]

Print Headline: Poteet sworn in as town clerk for West Siloam Springs

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT