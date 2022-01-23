Poteet sworn in as town clerk for West Siloam Springs

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Laura Poteet (left), was sworn in as town clerk and treasurer of West Siloam Springs, Okla., by Mayor Rhonda Wise during the town meeting Monday. Poteet previously served as town clerk for the town of Colcord, Okla., and said she ran for the position in West Siloam Springs because she wanted to be a part of the town going forward and make a difference.

By Marc Hayot

