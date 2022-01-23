Siloam Sunday Obituaries for Jan. 23, 2022

Sharon Marie Lane

Sharon Marie Lane, 55, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Jan. 18, 2022.

She was born July 16, 1966, in Jonesboro, Ark., to Billy and Betty Lou Sellins.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Barbara Shedham.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Melton, of Siloam Springs; one son, Auston Cobb, of Gravette, Ark.; two daughters, Haley Lane, of Stilwell, Okla., and Desirea Lane, of Siloam Springs; two brothers, Steve Sellins, of Disney, Okla., and Paul Sellins and wife Tabitha, of Harrison, Ark.; three sisters, Connie Rickerson, of Wichita Falls, Texas, Bonnie Sellins, of Siloam Springs, and Angelia Anderson, of Kansas, Okla.; three grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at New Life Church, in Siloam Springs with Pastor Tim Estes officiating.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Sherry Leavon Lea

Sherry Leavon Lea, 61, of Colcord, Okla., died Jan. 17, 2022.

She was born Aug. 25, 1960, in Tulsa, Okla., to Leroy Roberts and Geraldine Burrow.

She married Michael Lea on Jan. 3, 1997.

She is preceded in death by her fathers, Leroy Roberts, and Carl Foreman, and three grandchildren, Otis, Skylar and Sierra.

Sherry is survived by her husband of the home; mother, Jerri Foreman of Colcord; son, Dean Pulliam and wife Stephanie of Grove, Okla.; daughters, Cassie Loux and husband William of Colcord, Shali Spence and husband Levi of Colcord; brother Dewayne Foreman and wife Sarah of Colcord; sisters, Vicky Roberts of Colcord, and Terrie Anderson and husband Jerry of Fort Towson, Okla., Connie Tevebaugh and husband Jim of Texas; and nine grandchildren.

A funeral service was held Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Arkansas, with Logan Shelley officiating.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.