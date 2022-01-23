Town contracts with SDCRWA to handle water operations

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- The West Siloam Springs Municipal Authority approved an Operations and Maintenance Agreement with South Delaware County Regional Water Authority (SDCRWA) during the Municipal Authority meeting Monday.

The agreement was approved with a vote of 3-2 with Trustees Marty Thompson and Sandra Parsons voting "no." The approval is contingent on whether there is a legal limitation that would only allow for contracts to be approved on an annual basis.

This contract states it will be effective for a period of two years and renews automatically thereafter on an annual basis unless both partiees consent to the contract's termination.

Director of Public Works Gary Fain said Raymond Anderson, the water director, is overworked because the water department does not have enough staff, so projects are not getting done.

Fain also said the town will save money because West Siloam Springs won't have to contract out jobs. The contract with SDCRWA will cost West Siloam Springs $3,500 per month, the contract states.

"We can do this cheaper here then we can contracting this out," Fain said.

Trustee Marty Thompson had several questions concerning the contract for Fain and SDCRWA Water Supervisor Terry Woods. Thompson asked what the commitment would be, saying the contract is a little open as far as what the town can guarantee.

Fain said he would receive four SDCRWA employees to work in the water department. Thompson went on to ask about the contract renewing automatically.

Town/Municipal Authority Bryce Harp said SDCRWA doesn't have much incentive to go hire someone to help West Siloam Springs if there is no guarantee for more than a year. Trustee Sam Byers said the town can only enter into year-to-year contracts only.

"I think it would have to be changed over in verbiage as far as a rolling year contract," Byers said.

Harp said he would research this and recommended the trustees approve the contract except for the portion relating to one year, and the trustees could state what changes are needed as well as authorizing Harp to negotiate finalization of it on the condition those terms are met.

"If there's details that need to be ironed out, I can take those back to counsel for South Delaware County so we can hammer something out," Harp said.

The trustees also voted on the following items:

• Approving the meeting minutes for the board of trustees and municipal authority meetings on Dec. 20.

• Hearing reports from town officials Kris Kirk CPA; Police Chief Larry Barnett and Fain.

• Approving purchase orders for December 2021: General PO #34828 through 34898 for a total of $180,228; Drug Forfeiture PD PO #25 for $3,062; EMS PO #135 and 136 for $22,838; Park PO #12 for $30 and Tribal PO #3 for $270; Water PO #12260-12307 for $101,450; Meter PO # $335.53 Street PO # 1644-1648 $4,265.

• Approving the naming of Barnett and Waylon Chandler code enforcement as purchasing officers authorized to request funds for supplies, materials, equipment and services that do not require competitive bidding and do not exceed $25,000.

• Approving the purchase of a 2021 Dodge Durango on state bid not to exceed $43,000 on the condition that the K-9 Unit is sold.

• Approving the conclusion of Gary Fain's probationary period for new employees effective Jan. 17.

• Approving the creation of a deputy public works director position.

• Approving the appointment of Paul Fields as deputy public works director.

• Approving the abolishment of the water operator position which was contingent of finalizing the water systems Operation and Maintenance Agreement with SDCRWA.

• Tabling a discussion to approve Anderson's transfer to the maintenance department.

• Approving the Lease with Delaware County Solid Waste Trust Authority to operate a convenience center subject to revisions approved by Thompson representing the board of trustees.

• Approving the naming of Barnett as deputy purchasing officer for the municipal authority authorized to request funds for supplies, materials, equipment and services less than or equal to $25,000 when the purchasing officer is unavailable.