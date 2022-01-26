Annual quilt show held in Gentry, awards given

GENTRY -- The annual quilt show, sponsored by the Gentry Chamber of Commerce and McKee Foods was held last week, with quilts on display in the McKee Community Room of the Gentry Public Library.

The show featured 34 quilts made and quilted in Gentry and the surrounding area. And, according to the signup sheet at the library, the show drew a good number of viewers in spite of the recent spike in covid-19 numbers.

Numerous awards were presented at the show, including the following:

Viewers' Choice and Best Use of Color -- Hawaiian Honeymoon, made by Toni Sarratt of Gentry and quilted by Cliff Goggans of Sager Creek Quilts in Siloam Springs;

Best Hand Quilted and Best Applique -- Bunny Block Sampler, made and quilted by Eiko Roby of Siloam Springs;

Best Machine Quilted -- Heritage, made by Sue Etris of Decatur and quilted by Peggy Horne of West Siloam Springs, Okla.;

Honorable Mention for Best Use of Color -- Eureka, made by Martha Brigance of Gentry and quilted by Ruth Morgan of Jay, Okla.;

Honorable Mention for Best Machine Quilted -- Never Enough Shoes, made by Lori Wagner, Shirley Williams and Joy Williams of Gentry, and quilted by Sheila Bales;

Honorable Mention for Best Hand Quilted -- James River Crossing, made and quilted by Bernice Lindsay of Colcord, Okla.

Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL This quilt, named Eureka, received honorable mention for its use of color. It was made by Martha Brigance of Gentry and quilted by Ruth Morgan. It was on display at the Gentry Quilt Show last week, sponsored by McKee Foods.



Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL This quilt made by Sue Etris of Decatur and quilted by Peggy Horne was chosen as the best machine quilted at the Gentry Quilt Show last week, sponsored by McKee Foods.



Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL This quilt, called Autumn Pine, was made and quilted by Reba Clark of Siloam Springs. It was entered in the Gentry Quilt Show last week.



Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL This quilt, called Hawaiian Honeymoon, was made by Toni Sarratt of Gentry and quilted by Cliff Goggans of Sager Creek Quilts in Siloam Springs. It received awards for best use of color and viewers' choice in the Gentry Quilt Show last week.



Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL This quilt, called James River Crossing, was made and quilted by Bernice Lindsay of Colcord, Okla. It received an honorable mention for best hand quilted, in the Gentry Quilt Show held last week in the McKee Community Room of the Gentry Public Library.



Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL This quilt, called the Bunny Block Sampler, was made and quilted by Eiko Roby of Siloam Springs. It received awards for best hand quilted and best applique in the Gentry Quilt Show last week.

