Herald-Leader Obituaries for Jan. 26, 2022

Joan Marie Atwood

Joan Marie Atwood, 78, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Jan. 21, 2022, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale.

She was born June 21, 1943, in Grant, Neb., to Oris Jackson and Uyvon Emma Fosbinder Jackson.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Marvin "Jay" Jackson.

She is survived by her husband, Karl Atwood, of the home; two sons, David Atwood and wife Realene, of Gentry, Ark., and Tim Atwood and wife Shawna, of Seligman, Mo.; one daughter, Karleen Burns and husband Mike, of Siloam Springs, Ark.; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandson; and two sisters, Virginia Jackson, of Great Bend, Kan., and Christine Herrman and husband Tim, of Great Bend.

A funeral service was held Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Gentry.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Clara Jean Corners

Clara Jean Corners, 86, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Jan. 20, 2022, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

She was born Dec. 5, 1935, in Denver, Colo., to Edward Gordon Vowles and Elizabeth Marie DeHart Vowles.

She was a data technician for the Federal Department of Commerce.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lyle, and her sister Anna.

She is survived by two sons, Gary Dean Corners and wife Victoria, of Biloxi, Miss., and Ronald Lee Corners and wife Brenda, of Siloam Springs; one daughter, Christine Marie Blanco and husband Larry, of Littleton, Colo.; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Services to be announced at a later date.

Liberty Niada Hodges

Liberty Niada Hodges, 45, was born Sept. 25, 1976, in Ozark, Arkansas, and passed away on Dec. 13, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas.

Liberty was a native of Waxahachie, Texas, and attended Waxahachie Christian Academy from first to tenth grade and attended Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas, where she graduated in 1994.

Liberty would then attend John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree as a double major in Journalism and Business Administration in 1999. During the summer of 1998 Liberty worked as a newspaper intern at the Waxahachie Daily Light.

When Liberty passed away, she was working as the Global Senior Branding & Creative Services Director at Frost & Sullivan in San Antonio, having worked there for 11 years.

Prior to that Liberty was Senior Marketing Communications Specialist for St. Jude in Austin, Texas. She also worked in New Orleans, Louisiana, first as the Corporate Public Relations Director for Tidewater Marine and later the Trust Marketing Specialist for Whitney Bank. She moved back to her home state of Texas from New Orleans in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Liberty was a dedicated employee at Frost & Sullivan. She was a friend and mentor to many who knew her and worked with her over the years. Her interests were her family, friends, cats, arts, painting and kayaking. She is survived by her parents, Jay and Elain Hodges of Bella Vista, Arkansas, and her sister, Autumn Hodges Crume of Newark, Ohio.

A GoFundMe page titled "Remembering Liberty Hodges" has been set up to help the Hodges family as they deal with the expenses of getting Liberty's affairs in order, lessening the burden of unexpected travel, funeral, legal and other expenses during what is already a very stressful part of the year.

Funeral arrangements were handled by MeadowLawn Funeral Home, Crematory & Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.

PAID OBITUARY

Ronald Allen Johnston

Ronald Allen Johnston, 77, died Jan. 18, 2022, in Siloam Springs, Ark.

He was born March 3, 1944, in Santa Monica, Calif., to Allen and Faith Johnston.

Shortly after graduating high school, he joined the Navy and was stationed in Naples, Italy for a two year assignment.

He married Esther Anne Wilder on March 1, 1969. Three months later they moved to Longview, Texas.

He attended LeTourneau College, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. After graduating from college, he began working for Marathon LeTourneau Company, where he worked for 37 years until retirement.

He retired to Siloam Springs.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Ruth Blue.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years; daughters, Ruth Smith and husband Paul of Loganville, Ga., Laura Vachon and husband Scott of Siloam Springs, and Amy Wessels and husband Heath of Springdale, Ark.; sisters, Mary Helen Crawford and Sherry Carpenter and husband Ken; seven grandchildren, and many other family members.

Services were held at Sager Creek Community Church on January 22, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Ezekiel Rain at www.ezekielrain.com (checks can be sent to P.O Box 6748, Siloam Springs, AR 72761) or to Sager Creek Community Church designated to the mission fund.

Iris Alberta Whelchel

Iris Alberta Whelchel, 92, Gentry, Ark., died Jan. 24, 2022, at her home.

She was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to William and Martina Cheshire.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gene.

She is survived by her children, Stephen Whelchel and wife Leslie, of Norman, Okla., Mark Whelchel, of Conway, Ark., and Karen Mann and husband David, of Gentry, Ark.; and four grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Sager Community Church in Siloam Springs, Ark., with Pastor Jim Henderson officiating. Burial to follow at Venus Cemetery in Huntsville, Ark.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Kenneth Eugene Wright

Kenneth Eugene Wright, 70 of Watts, Okla., died Jan. 20, 2022, at his home.

He was born May 27, 1951, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Winfred and Virginia (Cerveny) Wright. He worked several years as a machine operator at Franklin Electric.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife Rosie of the home; daughters Sonya Farmer and boyfriend Clay Vaughn of Christie, Okla., and Annette Wright and wife Wendy of Watts, Okla.; brother James Wright of Claremore, Okla.; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren, Calista Goering, Wyatt Herrin and Remey Herrin.

A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at the Christie Community Building, near Westville, Okla.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Liberty Hodges

