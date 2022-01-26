Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Honored for his work

by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Mayor Judy Nation (right), presents Don Warden, the director of collections of research for the Siloam Springs Museum, a proclamation during the museum board meeting on Thursday. Warden has worked for the museum for 30 years and has even written a book titled &quot;Images of America Siloam Springs&quot; in 2012.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Mayor Judy Nation (right), presents Don Warden, the director of collections of research for the Siloam Springs Museum, a proclamation during the museum board meeting on Thursday. Warden has worked for the museum for 30 years and has even written a book titled "Images of America Siloam Springs" in 2012.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Mayor Judy Nation (right), presents Don Warden, the director of collections of research for the Siloam Springs Museum, a proclamation during the museum board meeting on Thursday. Warden has worked for the museum for 30 years and has even written a book titled "Images of America Siloam Springs" in 2012.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Mayor Judy Nation (right), presents Don Warden, the director of collections of research for the Siloam Springs Museum, a proclamation during the museum board meeting on Thursday. Warden has worked for the museum for 30 years and has even written a book titled "Images of America Siloam Springs" in 2012.

Print Headline: Honored for his work

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT