Honored for his work

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Mayor Judy Nation (right), presents Don Warden, the director of collections of research for the Siloam Springs Museum, a proclamation during the museum board meeting on Thursday. Warden has worked for the museum for 30 years and has even written a book titled "Images of America Siloam Springs" in 2012.

