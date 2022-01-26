John Brown teams win at Central Christian

The John Brown women's basketball team picked up its second straight win Saturday with a 62-33 win over Central Christian (Kan.) in McPherson, Kan.
The Golden Eagles (9-12, 5-8) led 14-6 after the first quarter and 32-11 at halftime.
JBU took a 41-18 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Emily Sanders and Natalie Smith each scored 14 points to lead the Golden Eagles, while Lisa Vanoverberghe had 11 and Tarrah Stephens eight.
Cheyenne Marshall led Central Christian (1-20, 0-14) with nine points.
Men
John Brown 72, Central Christian 63
The John Brown men picked up a 72-63 victory at Central Christian (Kan.) on Saturday in McPherson, Kan.
Luke Harper led JBU (13-8, 7-6) with 24 points, while Payton Guiot had 12, Nemanja Obradovic 11 and DJ Ellis 10.
Demario Moore led Central Christian (10-11, 4-10) with 14 points, while Reece Warren had 13 and Isaiah Rivera 10.
Up next
Both JBU teams were scheduled to host Oklahoma City on Tuesday night. Results were not available at presstime.
Sooner Athletic Conference Basketball Standings
MEN^CONFERENCE^OVERALL
^W-L^W-L
SW Assem. of God^13-1^16-3
Science & Arts^11-2^16-4
Texas Wesleyan^9-4^16-5
Oklahoma City^9-4^10-10
Southwestern Christian^8-6^10-7
John Brown^7-6^13-8
Mid-America Christian^6-8^13-9
Wayland Baptist^6-8^10-11
Panhandle State^5-9^8-11
Central Christian^4-10^10-11
UNT-Dallas^4-10^8-13
Langston^0-14^1-18
January 20
John Brown 101, Langston 56
Oklahoma City 60, Central Christian 57
Science & Arts 91, UNT-Dallas 74
SW Assem. of God 88, Texas Wesleyan 68
Wayland Baptist 62, Mid-America Christian 57
Panhandle State 92, Southwestern Christian 90
January 22
John Brown 72, Central Christian 63
Mid-America Christian 86, Panhandle State 71
SW Assem. of God 105, Science & Arts 79
Texas Wesleyan 67, UNT-Dallas 64
Southwestern Christian 69, Wayland Baptist 68
Oklahoma City 84, Langston 77
Monday’s result
Mid-America Christian 84, Southwestern Christian 75
Tuesday’s result
Oklahoma City at John Brown (n)
Thursday’s games
UNT-Dallas at John Brown
Southwestern Christian at Science & Arts
SW Assem. of God at Oklahoma City
Mid-America Christian at Texas Wesleyan
Langston at Panhandle State
Central Christian at Wayland Baptist
Saturday’s games
SW Assem. of God at John Brown
UNT-Dallas at Oklahoma City
Science & Arts at Mid-America Christian
Central Christian at Panhandle State
Texas Wesleyan at Southwestern Christian
Langston at Wayland Baptist
WOMEN^CONFERENCE^OVERALL
^W-L^W-L
Wayland Baptist^12-2^20-3
Mid-America Christian^12-2^19-2
Texas Wesleyan^11-2^17-2
Science & Arts^10-3^16-4
Langston^9-5^14-6
Oklahoma City^7-6^12-6
Southwestern Christian^6-8^11-9
John Brown^5-8^9-12
UNT-Dallas^4-10^10-11
SW Assem. of God^4-10^7-13
Panhandle State^2-12^4-12
Central Christian^0-14^1-20
January 20
John Brown 86, Langston 67
Oklahoma City 74, Central Christian 57
Science & Arts 98, UNT-Dallas 56
Texas Wesleyan 87, SW Assem. of God 74
Mid-America Christian 83, Wayland Baptist 74
Southwestern Christian 65, Panhandle State 37
January 22
John Brown 62, Central Christian 33
Mid-America Christian 83, Panhandle State 45
Science & Arts 80, SW Assem. of God 52
Texas Wesleyan 74, UNT-Dallas 56
Wayland Baptist 80, Southwestern Christian 71
Oklahoma City 88, Langston 68
Monday’s result
Mid-America Christian 65, Southwestern Christian 54
Tuesday’s result
Oklahoma City at John Brown (n)
Thursday’s games
UNT-Dallas at John Brown
Southwestern Christian at Science & Arts
SW Assem. of God at Oklahoma City
Mid-America Christian at Texas Wesleyan
Langston at Panhandle State
Central Christian at Wayland Baptist
Saturday’s games
SW Assem. of God at John Brown
UNT-Dallas at Oklahoma City
Science & Arts at Mid-America Christian
Central Christian at Panhandle State
Texas Wesleyan at Southwestern Christian
Langston at Wayland Baptist