John Brown teams win at Central Christian

The John Brown women's basketball team picked up its second straight win Saturday with a 62-33 win over Central Christian (Kan.) in McPherson, Kan.

The Golden Eagles (9-12, 5-8) led 14-6 after the first quarter and 32-11 at halftime.

JBU took a 41-18 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Emily Sanders and Natalie Smith each scored 14 points to lead the Golden Eagles, while Lisa Vanoverberghe had 11 and Tarrah Stephens eight.

Cheyenne Marshall led Central Christian (1-20, 0-14) with nine points.

Men

John Brown 72, Central Christian 63

The John Brown men picked up a 72-63 victory at Central Christian (Kan.) on Saturday in McPherson, Kan.

Luke Harper led JBU (13-8, 7-6) with 24 points, while Payton Guiot had 12, Nemanja Obradovic 11 and DJ Ellis 10.

Demario Moore led Central Christian (10-11, 4-10) with 14 points, while Reece Warren had 13 and Isaiah Rivera 10.

Up next

Both JBU teams were scheduled to host Oklahoma City on Tuesday night. Results were not available at presstime.

Photos courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown sophomore Natalie Smith (right), seen here against Langston on Jan. 20, scored 14 points in the Golden Eagles' win at Central Christian on Jan. 22.



More News

Sooner Athletic Conference Basketball Standings

MEN^CONFERENCE^OVERALL

^W-L^W-L

SW Assem. of God^13-1^16-3

Science & Arts^11-2^16-4

Texas Wesleyan^9-4^16-5

Oklahoma City^9-4^10-10

Southwestern Christian^8-6^10-7

John Brown^7-6^13-8

Mid-America Christian^6-8^13-9

Wayland Baptist^6-8^10-11

Panhandle State^5-9^8-11

Central Christian^4-10^10-11

UNT-Dallas^4-10^8-13

Langston^0-14^1-18

January 20

John Brown 101, Langston 56

Oklahoma City 60, Central Christian 57

Science & Arts 91, UNT-Dallas 74

SW Assem. of God 88, Texas Wesleyan 68

Wayland Baptist 62, Mid-America Christian 57

Panhandle State 92, Southwestern Christian 90

January 22

John Brown 72, Central Christian 63

Mid-America Christian 86, Panhandle State 71

SW Assem. of God 105, Science & Arts 79

Texas Wesleyan 67, UNT-Dallas 64

Southwestern Christian 69, Wayland Baptist 68

Oklahoma City 84, Langston 77

Monday’s result

Mid-America Christian 84, Southwestern Christian 75

Tuesday’s result

Oklahoma City at John Brown (n)

Thursday’s games

UNT-Dallas at John Brown

Southwestern Christian at Science & Arts

SW Assem. of God at Oklahoma City

Mid-America Christian at Texas Wesleyan

Langston at Panhandle State

Central Christian at Wayland Baptist

Saturday’s games

SW Assem. of God at John Brown

UNT-Dallas at Oklahoma City

Science & Arts at Mid-America Christian

Central Christian at Panhandle State

Texas Wesleyan at Southwestern Christian

Langston at Wayland Baptist

WOMEN^CONFERENCE^OVERALL

^W-L^W-L

Wayland Baptist^12-2^20-3

Mid-America Christian^12-2^19-2

Texas Wesleyan^11-2^17-2

Science & Arts^10-3^16-4

Langston^9-5^14-6

Oklahoma City^7-6^12-6

Southwestern Christian^6-8^11-9

John Brown^5-8^9-12

UNT-Dallas^4-10^10-11

SW Assem. of God^4-10^7-13

Panhandle State^2-12^4-12

Central Christian^0-14^1-20

January 20

John Brown 86, Langston 67

Oklahoma City 74, Central Christian 57

Science & Arts 98, UNT-Dallas 56

Texas Wesleyan 87, SW Assem. of God 74

Mid-America Christian 83, Wayland Baptist 74

Southwestern Christian 65, Panhandle State 37

January 22

John Brown 62, Central Christian 33

Mid-America Christian 83, Panhandle State 45

Science & Arts 80, SW Assem. of God 52

Texas Wesleyan 74, UNT-Dallas 56

Wayland Baptist 80, Southwestern Christian 71

Oklahoma City 88, Langston 68

Monday’s result

Mid-America Christian 65, Southwestern Christian 54

Tuesday’s result

Oklahoma City at John Brown (n)

Thursday’s games

UNT-Dallas at John Brown

Southwestern Christian at Science & Arts

SW Assem. of God at Oklahoma City

Mid-America Christian at Texas Wesleyan

Langston at Panhandle State

Central Christian at Wayland Baptist

Saturday’s games

SW Assem. of God at John Brown

UNT-Dallas at Oklahoma City

Science & Arts at Mid-America Christian

Central Christian at Panhandle State

Texas Wesleyan at Southwestern Christian

Langston at Wayland Baptist