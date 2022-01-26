Ninth-grade teams win at Springdale George

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls picked up a 35-23 win Monday at Springdale George.

Siloam Springs (4-10) led 9-4 after the first quarter and 17-11 at halftime. The Lady Panthers increased their lead to 30-15 going into the fourth quarter.

Aveary Speed led the Lady Panthers with 14 points, while Kaidence Prendergast had eight, Jasmin Labitad six, Kayleigh Castaneda five and Ruth Hansen two.

Ninth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys picked up a 39-38 win Monday at Springdale George.

George led 15-9 after the first quarter and 20-17 at halftime. George increased its lead to 29-23 going into the fourth quarter, where the Panthers outscored the Wranglers 16-9.

Jackson Still led the Panthers (4-9) with 15 points, while Wyatt Pennington had 12, Noah Shipp 10 and Landon Fain two.

Maurice Starks led George with 14 points.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls picked up a 31-22 win Monday against Bentonville Lincoln.

The Lady Panthers (4-3) led 5-0 after the first quarter and 14-5 at halftime. Siloam Springs took a 21-6 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Kenlee Moore led Siloam Springs with 10 points, while Jadyn O'Brien had eight, Natalie Perez five, Story Castagna four and Cenzi Johnson and Callie May each with two.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys lost 40-22 at Bentonville Lincoln on Monday.

The Panthers (6-4) led 8-7 after the first quarter but were outscored 13-3 in the second and trailed 20-11 at halftime. Lincoln led 29-15 going into the fourth quarter.

Eli Mann led the Panthers with seven points, while A.J. Moore had six, Jayden Hooten three and Evan Allen, Max Carter and Crew Webb each with two.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls remained unbeaten Monday with a 30-28 victory over Bentonville Lincoln.

Lincoln led 9-2 after the first quarter, but Siloam Springs rallied to take a 17-12 lead at halftime. The Lady Panthers (8-0) led 22-20 going into the fourth quarter.

Morgan Jones led the Lady Panthers with 12 points, while Lili Cox had eight and Juleeann Dunn and Erika Ellis each with five.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys picked up a 37-20 win at Bentonville Lincoln on Monday.

The Panthers (7-3) led 17-2 after the first quarter and 23-9 at halftime. Siloam Springs carried a 28-11 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Kaden Dunn led the Panthers with 12 points, while Ryan Shipp had 10, Gavin Kooistra six, Brady Addington five and Brock Ellingson four.

Up next

The ninth-grade teams are scheduled to play at Rogers Heritage on Wednesday for a makeup game before hosting Fayetteville Purple on Thursday.