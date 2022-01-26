ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Wednesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Alma^6 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Rogers Heritage^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Rogers Heritage^6:45 p.m.

Thursday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

North Texas-Dallas at JBU women^6:05 p.m.

North Texas-Dallas at JBU men^7:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Siloam Springs at Fayetteville^TBA

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fayetteville Woodland at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.

Fayetteville Woodland at Siloam Springs 8th^6:45 p.m.

Fayetteville Purple at Siloam Springs 9th^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Fayetteville Woodland^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Fayetteville Woodland^6:45 p.m.

Fayetteville Purple at Siloam Springs 9th^6:45 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Vilonia^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Vilonia^7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SW Assem. of God at JBU women^2:05 p.m.

SW Assem. of God at JBU men^3:45 p.m.

Monday's games

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Bent. Fulbright^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Bent. Fulbright^6:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Springdale Lakeside^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Bent. Fulbright at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.

Bent. Fulbright at Siloam Springs 8th^6:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Springdale Lakeside^6:45 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs^7:30 p.m.

February 2

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Bentonville West at Siloam Springs 9th^6 p.m.

February 3

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Wayland Baptist^6:05 p.m.

JBU men at Wayland Baptist^7:45 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Springdale Southwest at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.

Springdale Southwest at Siloam Springs 8th^6:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Springdale Southwest^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Springdale Southwest^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Springdale Southwest^6:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Springdale Southwest^6:45 p.m.

February 4

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs^7:30 p.m.

February 5

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Okla. Panhandle State^2:05 p.m.

JBU men at Okla. Panhandle State^3:45 p.m.

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.