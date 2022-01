Siloam Springs Maids and Escorts, Part II

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Senior maid Miss Jensen Kelly, daughter of Jason and Julie Kelly, was escorted by Miles Perkins, son of Brandi and Phil Perkins.





Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Senior maid Miss Alexa Maxwell, daughter of Jeff and Shandra Maxwell, was escorted by Jason Flores, son of Silas and Deysi Flores.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Senior maid Miss Sidney Pfeiffer, daughter of Jon Pfeiffer and Saowalak Saenmontri, was escorted by Malachi Becan, son of Samuel and Carol Becan.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Senior maid Miss Cameron Seftner, daughter of Brandy and Donald Reed, was escorted by Rudy Aldana, son of Erlinda Mojica and Jose Aldana.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Senior maid Miss Madison Teafatiller, daughter of Diann Howard and Thomas Teafatiller, was escorted by Josh Stewart, son of Tim and Julie Stewart.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Senior maid Miss Reina Tiefel, daughter of Heather Teifel and Simeon Tiefel, was escorted by Nathan Thurstenson, son of Ben and Billye Thurstenson.





