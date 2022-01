Siloam Springs Winter Homecoming

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Senior maid Miss Grace Arrington, daughter of Christopher Arrington and Aminta Arrington, was escorted by Jedidiah Hunter, son of Joey and Rebecca Hunter.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Senior maid Miss Hilarie Buffington, daughter of Anthony Buffington and Rebecca Buffington, was escorted by Montana Herrel, son of Misty Herrel and Kristopher Herrel.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Senior maid Miss Cora Dewey, daughter of Andrea Dewey and Matt Dewey, was escorted by Carter Winesburg, son of Todd and Lori Winesburg.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Senior maid Miss Reagan Farmer, daughter of Brandie Gamble, was escorted by Liam Scott, son of Charles and Natalie Scott.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Senior maid Miss Marykay Greer, daughter of Greg Greer, was escorted by Lucas Junkermann, son of Kelly Junkermann and Rosemary Junkermann.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Senior maid Miss Halle Ruby Hernandez Mendoza, daughter of Gabby Hernandez and Hugo Hernandez, was escorted by Caden Pharr, son of Cyrece Pharr and Mike Pharr.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Senior maid Miss Abbey Jo Johnson, daughter of Jeff and Jill Johnson, was escorted by Colton Clark, son of Sylvia Jean Jackson and Jason Hurcel Clark.

By Graham Thomas

Staff Writer n [email protected]

