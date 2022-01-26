Photo submitted

28 Springs won the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce's Small Business of the Quarter for the months of October, November and December. The award was presented on Jan. 20.

Arch & Axe won the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce's Small Business of the Quarter for the months of October, November and December. Arch & Axe received the award on Jan. 20

