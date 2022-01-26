SSHS basketball heads to Vilonia

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Carter Winesburg goes up for a shot against Russellville during last Friday's game. Winesburg and the Panthers play at Alma today before heading to Vilonia on Friday.
Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Hannah Riley works against Russellville's Brenna Burk during last Friday's game. Riley and the Lady Panthers head to Vilonia this Friday.
From Staff Reports
5A-West Conference basketball standings
Girls^Overall^Conf.
Team^W-L^W-L
Vilonia^13-2^4-0
Greenwood^12-4^3-0
Russellville^8-6^2-0
Greenbrier^11-4^2-1
Siloam Springs^11-5^2-2
Mountain Home^4-14^1-4
Van Buren^6-10^1-4
Alma^7-9^0-4
January 18
Greenwood 57, Siloam Springs 52
Vilonia 40, Greenbrier 27
Russellville 51, Mountain Home 25
Van Buren 38, Alma 31
January 21
Russellville 50, Siloam Springs 35
Greenbrier 68, Alma 63 (3OT)
Greenwood 69, Mountain Home 45
Vilonia 59, Van Buren 35
Tuesday’s games
Van Buren at Siloam Springs (n)
Greenbrier at Mountain Home (n)
Alma at Greenwood (n)
Vilonia at Russellville (n)
Friday’s games
Siloam Springs at Vilonia
Greenwood at Greenbrier
Mountain Home at Alma
Russellville at Van Buren
5A-West Conference basketball standings
Boys^Overall^Conf.
Team^W-L^W-L
Vilonia^11-7^5-0
Russellville^12-6^4-0
Siloam Springs^10-5^2-1
Van Buren^10-7^3-2
Greenwood^6-13^2-3
Greenbrier^10-7^1-3
Alma^3-10^0-3
Mountain Home^2-15^0-5
January 18
Siloam Springs 42, Greenwood 29
Vilonia 52, Greenbrier 22
Russellville 55, Mountain Home 44
Van Buren 61, Alma 46
January 21
Russellville 55, Siloam Springs 40
Greenbrier 52, Alma 38
Greenwood 54, Mountain Home 41
Vilonia 55, Van Buren 42
Tuesday’s games
Van Buren at Siloam Springs (n)
Greenbrier at Mountain Home (n)
Alma at Greenwood (n)
Vilonia at Russellville (n)
Wednesday’s game
Siloam Springs at Alma
Friday’s games
Siloam Springs at Vilonia
Greenwood at Greenbrier
Mountain Home at Alma
Russellville at Van Buren