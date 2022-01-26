SSHS basketball heads to Vilonia

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Carter Winesburg goes up for a shot against Russellville during last Friday's game. Winesburg and the Panthers play at Alma today before heading to Vilonia on Friday.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Carter Winesburg goes up for a shot against Russellville during last Friday's game. Winesburg and the Panthers play at Alma today before heading to Vilonia on Friday.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Carter Winesburg goes up for a shot against Russellville during last Friday's game. Winesburg and the Panthers play at Alma today before heading to Vilonia on Friday.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Hannah Riley works against Russellville's Brenna Burk during last Friday's game. Riley and the Lady Panthers head to Vilonia this Friday.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Hannah Riley works against Russellville's Brenna Burk during last Friday's game. Riley and the Lady Panthers head to Vilonia this Friday.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Hannah Riley works against Russellville's Brenna Burk during last Friday's game. Riley and the Lady Panthers head to Vilonia this Friday.

From Staff Reports

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Hannah Riley works against Russellville's Brenna Burk during last Friday's game. Riley and the Lady Panthers head to Vilonia this Friday.



More News

5A-West Conference basketball standings

Girls^Overall^Conf.

Team^W-L^W-L

Vilonia^13-2^4-0

Greenwood^12-4^3-0

Russellville^8-6^2-0

Greenbrier^11-4^2-1

Siloam Springs^11-5^2-2

Mountain Home^4-14^1-4

Van Buren^6-10^1-4

Alma^7-9^0-4

January 18

Greenwood 57, Siloam Springs 52

Vilonia 40, Greenbrier 27

Russellville 51, Mountain Home 25

Van Buren 38, Alma 31

January 21

Russellville 50, Siloam Springs 35

Greenbrier 68, Alma 63 (3OT)

Greenwood 69, Mountain Home 45

Vilonia 59, Van Buren 35

Tuesday’s games

Van Buren at Siloam Springs (n)

Greenbrier at Mountain Home (n)

Alma at Greenwood (n)

Vilonia at Russellville (n)

Friday’s games

Siloam Springs at Vilonia

Greenwood at Greenbrier

Mountain Home at Alma

Russellville at Van Buren

5A-West Conference basketball standings

Boys^Overall^Conf.

Team^W-L^W-L

Vilonia^11-7^5-0

Russellville^12-6^4-0

Siloam Springs^10-5^2-1

Van Buren^10-7^3-2

Greenwood^6-13^2-3

Greenbrier^10-7^1-3

Alma^3-10^0-3

Mountain Home^2-15^0-5

January 18

Siloam Springs 42, Greenwood 29

Vilonia 52, Greenbrier 22

Russellville 55, Mountain Home 44

Van Buren 61, Alma 46

January 21

Russellville 55, Siloam Springs 40

Greenbrier 52, Alma 38

Greenwood 54, Mountain Home 41

Vilonia 55, Van Buren 42

Tuesday’s games

Van Buren at Siloam Springs (n)

Greenbrier at Mountain Home (n)

Alma at Greenwood (n)

Vilonia at Russellville (n)

Wednesday’s game

Siloam Springs at Alma

Friday’s games

Siloam Springs at Vilonia

Greenwood at Greenbrier

Mountain Home at Alma

Russellville at Van Buren