Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Winter Homecoming coronation

by Graham Thomas | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Student Council President Jordyn Baskin speaks to the homecoming crowd.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Student Council President Jordyn Baskin speaks to the homecoming crowd.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Student Council President Jordyn Baskin speaks to the homecoming crowd.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Student Council President Jordyn Baskin speaks to the homecoming crowd.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The Panther Singers sing the national anthem prior to last Friday's coronation.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The Panther Singers sing the national anthem prior to last Friday's coronation.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The Panther Singers sing the national anthem prior to last Friday's coronation.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Members of the homecoming court sway to Siloam Springs High School alma mater.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Members of the homecoming court sway to Siloam Springs High School alma mater.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Members of the homecoming court sway to Siloam Springs High School alma mater.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs cheerleaders perform at last Friday's homecoming coronation.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs cheerleaders perform at last Friday's homecoming coronation.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs cheerleaders perform at last Friday's homecoming coronation.

By Graham Thomas

Staff Writer n [email protected]

photo Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The Panther Singers sing the national anthem prior to last Friday's coronation.
photo Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Members of the homecoming court sway to Siloam Springs High School alma mater.
photo Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs cheerleaders perform at last Friday's homecoming coronation.

Print Headline: Winter Homecoming coronation

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT