Winter Sports Schedules

Today at 4:00 a.m.

Siloam Springs boys basketball

Date^Opponent^Time

Nov. 11^at Berryville#^W, 53-48

Nov. 16^at Bentonville West^L, 66-51

Nov. 23^Springdale Har-Ber^L, 50-48

Nov. 30^Rogers Heritage^W, 67-42

Dec. 3^at Huntsville^L, 59-52

Dec. 7^vs. Fort Gibson+^W, 57-39

Dec. 9^vs. Coweta+^W, 56-48

Dec. 11^vs. Victory Christian+^L, 55-52

Dec. 14^Farmington^W, 55-45

Dec. 17^Rogers^W, 41-38

Dec. 27^vs. Life Way Christian++^W, 77-31

Dec. 28^vs. Elkins++^W, 53-47 (OT)

Dec. 29^vs. Gravette++^W, 60-33

Jan. 7^at Mountain Home*^W, 48-21

Jan. 11^at Alma*^ppd.

Jan. 14^Greenbrier*^ppd.

Jan. 18^at Greenwood*^W, 42-29

Jan. 21^Russellville*^L, 55-40

Jan. 25^Van Buren*^(n)

Jan. 26^at Alma*^6 p.m.

Jan. 28^at Vilonia*^7:30 p.m.

Feb. 1^Greenbrier*^7:30 p.m.

Feb. 4^Mountain Home*^6 p.m.

Feb. 8^Alma*^7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11^at Greenbrier*^7:30 p.m.

Feb. 15^Greenwood*^7:30 p.m.

Feb. 18^at Russellville*^7:30 p.m.

Feb. 22^at Van Buren*^7:30 p.m.

Feb. 25^Vilonia*^7:30 p.m.

March 1-5^Class 5A State Tourn.^TBA

March 10-12^State Championships^TBA

# Arkansas Activities Association benefit game

* 5A-West Conference

+ Jerry Oquin Invitational in Inola, Okla.

++ Gravette Christmas Tournament

Siloam Springs girls basketball

Date^Opponent^Time

Nov. 10^vs. Prairie Grove%^W, 53-40

Nov. 11^vs. West Fork%^W, 50-14

Nov. 16^Harrison (PA)^W, 52-32

Nov. 18^Prairie Grove (PA)^W, 52-39

Dec. 3^at Huntsville^W, 52-34

Dec. 7^vs. Inola, Okla.+^W, 62-52

Dec. 9^vs. Holland Hall+^L, 56-43

Dec. 11^vs. Victory Christian+^W, 66-29

Dec. 14^Fayetteville#^W, 61-33

Dec. 16^Fort Smith Northside^L, 38-28

Dec. 27^vs. Elkins++^W, 37-31

Dec. 28^vs. Gravette++^W, 55-46

Dec. 29^vs. Bentonville++^L, 56-31

Jan. 7^at Mountain Home*^L, 40-36

Jan. 11^at Alma*^W, 53-36

Jan. 14^Greenbrier*^ppd.

Jan. 18^at Greenwood*^L, 57-52

Jan. 21^Russellville*^L, 50-35

Jan. 25^Van Buren*^(n)

Jan. 28^at Vilonia*^6 p.m.

Feb. 1^Greenbrier*^6 p.m.

Feb. 4^Mountain Home*^7:30 p.m.

Feb. 8^Alma*^6 p.m.

Feb. 11^at Greenbrier*^6 p.m.

Feb. 15^Greenwood*^6 p.m.

Feb. 18^at Russellville*^6 p.m.

Feb. 22^at Van Buren*^6 p.m.

Feb. 25^Vilonia*^6 p.m.

March 1-5^Class 5A State Tourn.^TBA

March 10-12^State Championships^TBA

* 5A-West Conference

# Arkansas Activities Association benefit game

+ Jerry Oquin Invitational in Inola, Okla.

++ Gravette Christmas Tournament

% Duel in the Dome, West Fork

PA - Panther Arena

Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys basketball

Date^Opponent^Time

Nov. 13^at Huntsville#^L,

Nov. 15^vs. Westville, Okla.+^W, 49-27

Nov. 17^vs. Greenwood+^L, 54-22

Nov. 20^vs. Springdale George+^L, 44-37

Nov. 29^Rogers Heritage^L, 45-35

Dec. 2^Alma^L, 47-45

Dec. 6^at Van Buren^L, 43-26

Dec. 9^at Prairie Grove^W, 29-17

Dec. 13^Gravette^W, 38-12

Dec. 30^at Gentry^canceled

Jan. 3^vs. Providence Academy%^L, 39-33

Jan. 5^vs. Pea Ridge%^L, 32-29

Jan. 6^vs. Springdale George%^L, 38-29

Jan. 10^Bentonville West*^ppd.

Jan. 13^at Rogers Heritage*^ppd.

Jan. 19^Bentonville West*^ppd.

Jan. 20^Rogers*^L, 45-39

Jan. 24^at Springdale George*^W, 39-38

Jan. 26^at Rogers Heritage*^6:45 p.m.

Jan. 27^Fayetteville Purple*^6:45 p.m.

Jan. 31^at Springdale Lakeside*^6:45 p.m.

Feb.2^Bentonville West*^ppd.

Feb. 3^at Springdale Southwest*^6:45 p.m.

Feb. 7^at Bentonville*^6:45 p.m.

Feb. 10^Farmington^6:45 p.m.

Feb. 14^at Springdale Central*^6:45 p.m.

Feb. 17^Fayetteville White*^6:45 p.m.

Feb. 23-26^at Regional Tourn.^TBA

* Northwest Arkansas Conference

% Pea Ridge Santa Slam

# Arkansas Activities Association benefit game

+ Panther Classic

Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls basketball

Date^Opponent^Time

Nov. 13^at Huntsville#^L, 48-29

Nov. 15^vs. Lifeway Christian+^W, 44-10

Nov. 17^vs. Valley Springs+^L, 47-23

Nov. 20^vs. Springdale George+^L, 32-25

Nov. 29^Rogers Heritage^L, 38-33

Dec. 2^Alma^L, 24-22

Dec. 6^at Van Buren^L, 46-17

Dec. 9^at Prairie Grove^W, 24-23

Dec. 13^Gravette^L, 45-40

Dec. 30^at Gentry^canceled

Jan. 3^vs. Providence Academy%^W, 44-11

Jan. 5^vs. Pea Ridge%^L, 40-20

Jan. 6^vs. Springdale George%^L, 24-20

Jan. 10^Bentonville West*^L, 38-29

Jan. 13^at Rogers Heritage*^ppd.

Jan. 20^Rogers*^L, 28-21

Jan. 24^at Springdale George*^W, 35-23

Jan. 26^at Rogers Heritage*^5:30 p.m.

Jan. 27^Fayetteville Purple*^5:30 p.m.

Jan. 31^at Springdale Lakeside*^5:30 p.m.

Feb. 3^at Springdale Southwest*^5:30 p.m.

Feb. 7^at Bentonville*^5:30 p.m.

Feb. 10^Farmington^5:30 p.m.

Feb. 14^at Springdale Central*^5:30 p.m.

Feb. 17^Fayetteville White*^5:30 p.m.

Feb. 23-26^at Regional Tourn.^TBA

* Northwest Arkansas Conference

% Pea Ridge Santa Slam

# Arkansas Activities Association benefit game

+ Panther Classic

Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys basketball

Date^Opponent^Time (B/A)

Nov. 10^Providence Academy^W, 59-11

Nov. 17^at Decatur^W, 59-12

Nov. 18^at Rogers Lingle^W, 42-0

Dec. 6^Bentonville Washington^L, 39-31

Dec. 9^at Rogers Elmwood^L, 48-35

Dec. 13^Fayetteville Ramay^L, 70-48

Dec. 16^Farmington^canceled

Jan. 6^at Springdale George^W, 47-35

Jan. 10^Springdale Lakeside^W, 29-27

Jan. 13^at Rogers Oakdale^ppd.

Jan. 19^at Bentonville Grimsley^ppd.

Jan. 20^Rogers Kirksey^W, 42-24

Jan. 24^at Bentonville Lincoln^L, 40-22

Jan. 27^at Fayetteville Woodland^5/6:45 p.m.

Jan. 31^Bentonville Fulbright^5/6:45 p.m.

Feb. 3^at Springdale Southwest^6:45 p.m.

Feb. 7^Springdale Central^6:45 p.m.

Feb. 10^at Farmington^6:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls basketball

Date^Opponent^Time

Nov. 11^Bentonville Grimsley^L, 41-37

Nov. 18^at Rogers Lingle^W, 37-31

Dec. 6^at Bentonville Washington^W, 38-36

Dec. 9^Rogers Elmwood^L, 29-28

Dec. 13^at Fayetteville Ramay^L, 48-32

Dec. 16^at Farmington^canceled

Jan. 6^Springdale George^canceled

Jan. 10^at Springdale Lakeside^ppd.

Jan. 13^Rogers Oakdale^ppd.

Jan. 20^at Rogers Kirksey^W, 47-27

Jan. 24^Bentonville Lincoln^W, 31-22

Jan. 27^Fayetteville Woodland^5/6:45 p.m.

Jan. 31^at Bentonville Fulbright^5/6:45 p.m.

Feb. 3^Springdale Southwest^6:45 p.m.

Feb. 7^at Springdale Central^6:45 p.m.

Feb. 10^Farmington^6:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys basketball

Date^Opponent^Time (B/A)

Nov. 10^Providence Academy^W, 51-49

Nov. 17^at Gentry^W, 35-15

Nov. 18^at Rogers Lingle^W, 40-7

Dec. 6^Bentonville Washington^L, 45-34

Dec. 9^at Rogers Elmwood^L, 36-25

Dec. 13^Fayetteville Ramay^W, 45-16

Dec. 16^Farmington^canceled

Jan. 6^at Springdale George^W, 31-9

Jan. 10^Springdale Lakeside^W, 45-20

Jan. 13^at Rogers Oakdale^ppd.

Jan. 19^at Bentonville Grimsley^ppd.

Jan. 20^Rogers Kirksey^L, 19-18

Jan. 24^at Bentonville Lincoln^W, 37-20

Jan. 27^at Fayetteville Woodland^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Jan. 31^Bentonville Fulbright^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Feb. 3^at Springdale Southwest^5:30 p.m.

Feb. 7^Springdale Central^5:30 p.m.

Feb. 10^at Farmington^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls basketball

Date^Opponent^Time

Nov. 11^Bentonville Grimsley^W, 32-22

Nov. 17^at Gentry^W, 12-7

Nov. 18^at Rogers Lingle^W, 38-7

Dec. 6^at Bentonville Washington^W, 42-33

Dec. 9^Rogers Elmwood^W, 39-29

Dec. 13^at Fayetteville Ramay^W, 51-13

Dec. 16^at Farmington^canceled

Jan. 6^Springdale George^canceled

Jan. 10^at Springdale Lakeside^ppd.

Jan. 13^Rogers Oakdale^ppd.

Jan. 20^at Rogers Kirksey^W, 41-17

Jan. 24^Bentonville Lincoln^W, 30-28

Jan. 27^Fayetteville Woodland^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Jan. 31^at Bentonville Fulbright^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Feb. 3^Springdale Southwest^5:30 p.m.

Feb. 7^at Springdale Central^5:30 p.m.

Feb. 10^Farmington^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs swimming and diving

Date^Opponent^Time

Feb. 8^5A-West Conference^TBA

Feb. 25-26^5A State Meet^TBA

Siloam Springs bowling

Date^Opponent^Location^Time

Jan. 27^at Fayetteville^Ozark Lanes^TBA

Feb. 3^Conference Tournament^Rogers Bowling Center^10 a.m.

Feb. 9^State Tournament^Fast Lanes^10 a.m.

John Brown University men's basketball

Date^Opponent^Time

Oct. 29^Barclay (Kan.)#^W, 101-59

Nov. 2^at Oklahoma Wesleyan^L, 77-58

Nov. 5^Arkansas Baptist^W, 100-58

Nov. 9^at Central Baptist^W, 85-76 (OT)

Nov. 11^Ozark Christian (Mo.)^W, 109-54

Nov. 13^Oklahoma Wesleyan^L, 71-52

Nov. 18^at Langston (Okla.)*^W,79-64

Nov. 20^Central Christian (Kan.)*^W, 68-61

Nov. 23^Benedictine (Kan.)^W, 75-67

Nov. 27^at Missouri Southern State%^L, 72-63

Dec. 2^at SW Assem. of God (Texas)*^L, 79-74

Dec. 4^at North Texas-Dallas*^L, 65-64

Dec. 8^at Oklahoma City*^L, 60-57

Dec. 11^Central Baptist^W, 83-60

Jan. 1^Oklahoma Panhandle State*^W, 87-67

Jan. 3^Wayland Baptist (Texas)*^W, 2-0 (forfeit)

Jan. 6^Southwestern Christian (Okla.)*^L, 95-83

Jan. 8^at Mid-America Christian (Okla.)*^W, 87-83 (OT)

Jan. 13^Science and Arts (Okla.)*^L, 67-63

Jan. 15^at Texas Wesleyan*^L, 77-54

Jan. 20^Langston (Okla.)*^W, 101-56

Jan. 22^at Central Christian (Kan.)*^W, 72-63

Jan. 25^Oklahoma City*^(n)

Jan. 27^North Texas-Dallas*^7:45 p.m.

Jan. 29^SW Assem. of God (Texas)*^3:45 p.m.

Feb. 3^at Wayland Baptist (Texas)*^7:45 p.m.

Feb. 5^at Oklahoma Panhandle State*^3:45 p.m.

Feb. 10^at Southwestern Christian (Okla.)*^7:45 p.m.

Feb. 12^Mid-America Christian (Okla.)*^3:45 p.m.

Feb. 17^at Science and Arts (Okla.)*^7:45 p.m.

Feb. 19^Texas Wesleyan*^3:45 p.m.

# Toilet Paper Game

* Sooner Athletic Conference

% Exhibition

John Brown University women's basketball

Date^Opponent^Time

Oct. 29^Ozark Christian (Mo.)^W, 78-49

Nov. 2^Evangel (Mo.)^L, 88-86 (2OT)

Nov. 5^at Bethel (Tenn.)%^L, 64-55

Nov. 6^vs. Campbellsville (Ky.)%^L, 82-60

Nov. 12^vs. Cottey (Mo.)#^W, 78-52

Nov. 13^vs. Bethel (Kan.)#^W, 73-61

Nov. 18^at Langston (Okla.)*^L, 72-71

Nov. 20^Central Christian (Kan.)*^W, 81-52

Nov. 23^Lyon^L, 54-47

Dec. 2^at SW Assem. of God (Texas)*^W, 77-55

Dec. 4^at North Texas-Dallas*^L, 64-63

Dec. 8^at Oklahoma City*^L, 76-62

Dec. 11^Ecclesia^W, 89-44

Jan. 1^Oklahoma Panhandle State*^W, 80-65

Jan. 3^Wayland Baptist*^L, 2-0 (forfeit)

Jan. 6^Southwestern Christian (Okla.)*^L, 2-0 (forfeit)

Jan. 8^at Mid-America Christian (Okla.)*^L, 2-0 (forfeit)

Jan. 13^Science and Arts (Okla.)*^L, 55-50

Jan. 15^at Texas Wesleyan*^L, 74-72 (OT)

Jan. 20^Langston (Okla.)*^W, 86-67

Jan. 22^at Central Christian (Kan.)*^W, 62-33

Jan. 25^Oklahoma City*^(n)

Jan. 27^North Texas-Dallas*^6:05 p.m.

Jan. 29^SW Assem. of God (Texas)*^2:05 p.m.

Feb. 3^at Wayland Baptist (Texas)*^6:05 p.m.

Feb. 5^at Oklahoma Panhandle State*^2:05 p.m.

Feb. 10^at Southwestern Christian (Okla.)*^6:05 p.m.

Feb. 12^Mid-America Christian (Okla.)*^2:05 p.m.

Feb. 17^at Science and Arts (Okla.)*^6:05 p.m.

Feb. 19^Texas Wesleyan*^2:05 p.m.

% Bethel (Tenn.) Chamber of Commerce Classic

# Mid-America Christian (Okla.) Classic

