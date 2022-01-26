Winter Sports Schedules

Siloam Springs boys basketball
Date^Opponent^Time
Nov. 11^at Berryville#^W, 53-48
Nov. 16^at Bentonville West^L, 66-51
Nov. 23^Springdale Har-Ber^L, 50-48
Nov. 30^Rogers Heritage^W, 67-42
Dec. 3^at Huntsville^L, 59-52
Dec. 7^vs. Fort Gibson+^W, 57-39
Dec. 9^vs. Coweta+^W, 56-48
Dec. 11^vs. Victory Christian+^L, 55-52
Dec. 14^Farmington^W, 55-45
Dec. 17^Rogers^W, 41-38
Dec. 27^vs. Life Way Christian++^W, 77-31
Dec. 28^vs. Elkins++^W, 53-47 (OT)
Dec. 29^vs. Gravette++^W, 60-33
Jan. 7^at Mountain Home*^W, 48-21
Jan. 11^at Alma*^ppd.
Jan. 14^Greenbrier*^ppd.
Jan. 18^at Greenwood*^W, 42-29
Jan. 21^Russellville*^L, 55-40
Jan. 25^Van Buren*^(n)
Jan. 26^at Alma*^6 p.m.
Jan. 28^at Vilonia*^7:30 p.m.
Feb. 1^Greenbrier*^7:30 p.m.
Feb. 4^Mountain Home*^6 p.m.
Feb. 8^Alma*^7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11^at Greenbrier*^7:30 p.m.
Feb. 15^Greenwood*^7:30 p.m.
Feb. 18^at Russellville*^7:30 p.m.
Feb. 22^at Van Buren*^7:30 p.m.
Feb. 25^Vilonia*^7:30 p.m.
March 1-5^Class 5A State Tourn.^TBA
March 10-12^State Championships^TBA
# Arkansas Activities Association benefit game
* 5A-West Conference
+ Jerry Oquin Invitational in Inola, Okla.
++ Gravette Christmas Tournament
Siloam Springs girls basketball
Date^Opponent^Time
Nov. 10^vs. Prairie Grove%^W, 53-40
Nov. 11^vs. West Fork%^W, 50-14
Nov. 16^Harrison (PA)^W, 52-32
Nov. 18^Prairie Grove (PA)^W, 52-39
Dec. 3^at Huntsville^W, 52-34
Dec. 7^vs. Inola, Okla.+^W, 62-52
Dec. 9^vs. Holland Hall+^L, 56-43
Dec. 11^vs. Victory Christian+^W, 66-29
Dec. 14^Fayetteville#^W, 61-33
Dec. 16^Fort Smith Northside^L, 38-28
Dec. 27^vs. Elkins++^W, 37-31
Dec. 28^vs. Gravette++^W, 55-46
Dec. 29^vs. Bentonville++^L, 56-31
Jan. 7^at Mountain Home*^L, 40-36
Jan. 11^at Alma*^W, 53-36
Jan. 14^Greenbrier*^ppd.
Jan. 18^at Greenwood*^L, 57-52
Jan. 21^Russellville*^L, 50-35
Jan. 25^Van Buren*^(n)
Jan. 28^at Vilonia*^6 p.m.
Feb. 1^Greenbrier*^6 p.m.
Feb. 4^Mountain Home*^7:30 p.m.
Feb. 8^Alma*^6 p.m.
Feb. 11^at Greenbrier*^6 p.m.
Feb. 15^Greenwood*^6 p.m.
Feb. 18^at Russellville*^6 p.m.
Feb. 22^at Van Buren*^6 p.m.
Feb. 25^Vilonia*^6 p.m.
March 1-5^Class 5A State Tourn.^TBA
March 10-12^State Championships^TBA
* 5A-West Conference
# Arkansas Activities Association benefit game
+ Jerry Oquin Invitational in Inola, Okla.
++ Gravette Christmas Tournament
% Duel in the Dome, West Fork
PA - Panther Arena
Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys basketball
Date^Opponent^Time
Nov. 13^at Huntsville#^L,
Nov. 15^vs. Westville, Okla.+^W, 49-27
Nov. 17^vs. Greenwood+^L, 54-22
Nov. 20^vs. Springdale George+^L, 44-37
Nov. 29^Rogers Heritage^L, 45-35
Dec. 2^Alma^L, 47-45
Dec. 6^at Van Buren^L, 43-26
Dec. 9^at Prairie Grove^W, 29-17
Dec. 13^Gravette^W, 38-12
Dec. 30^at Gentry^canceled
Jan. 3^vs. Providence Academy%^L, 39-33
Jan. 5^vs. Pea Ridge%^L, 32-29
Jan. 6^vs. Springdale George%^L, 38-29
Jan. 10^Bentonville West*^ppd.
Jan. 13^at Rogers Heritage*^ppd.
Jan. 19^Bentonville West*^ppd.
Jan. 20^Rogers*^L, 45-39
Jan. 24^at Springdale George*^W, 39-38
Jan. 26^at Rogers Heritage*^6:45 p.m.
Jan. 27^Fayetteville Purple*^6:45 p.m.
Jan. 31^at Springdale Lakeside*^6:45 p.m.
Feb.2^Bentonville West*^ppd.
Feb. 3^at Springdale Southwest*^6:45 p.m.
Feb. 7^at Bentonville*^6:45 p.m.
Feb. 10^Farmington^6:45 p.m.
Feb. 14^at Springdale Central*^6:45 p.m.
Feb. 17^Fayetteville White*^6:45 p.m.
Feb. 23-26^at Regional Tourn.^TBA
* Northwest Arkansas Conference
% Pea Ridge Santa Slam
# Arkansas Activities Association benefit game
+ Panther Classic
Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls basketball
Date^Opponent^Time
Nov. 13^at Huntsville#^L, 48-29
Nov. 15^vs. Lifeway Christian+^W, 44-10
Nov. 17^vs. Valley Springs+^L, 47-23
Nov. 20^vs. Springdale George+^L, 32-25
Nov. 29^Rogers Heritage^L, 38-33
Dec. 2^Alma^L, 24-22
Dec. 6^at Van Buren^L, 46-17
Dec. 9^at Prairie Grove^W, 24-23
Dec. 13^Gravette^L, 45-40
Dec. 30^at Gentry^canceled
Jan. 3^vs. Providence Academy%^W, 44-11
Jan. 5^vs. Pea Ridge%^L, 40-20
Jan. 6^vs. Springdale George%^L, 24-20
Jan. 10^Bentonville West*^L, 38-29
Jan. 13^at Rogers Heritage*^ppd.
Jan. 20^Rogers*^L, 28-21
Jan. 24^at Springdale George*^W, 35-23
Jan. 26^at Rogers Heritage*^5:30 p.m.
Jan. 27^Fayetteville Purple*^5:30 p.m.
Jan. 31^at Springdale Lakeside*^5:30 p.m.
Feb. 3^at Springdale Southwest*^5:30 p.m.
Feb. 7^at Bentonville*^5:30 p.m.
Feb. 10^Farmington^5:30 p.m.
Feb. 14^at Springdale Central*^5:30 p.m.
Feb. 17^Fayetteville White*^5:30 p.m.
Feb. 23-26^at Regional Tourn.^TBA
* Northwest Arkansas Conference
% Pea Ridge Santa Slam
# Arkansas Activities Association benefit game
+ Panther Classic
Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys basketball
Date^Opponent^Time (B/A)
Nov. 10^Providence Academy^W, 59-11
Nov. 17^at Decatur^W, 59-12
Nov. 18^at Rogers Lingle^W, 42-0
Dec. 6^Bentonville Washington^L, 39-31
Dec. 9^at Rogers Elmwood^L, 48-35
Dec. 13^Fayetteville Ramay^L, 70-48
Dec. 16^Farmington^canceled
Jan. 6^at Springdale George^W, 47-35
Jan. 10^Springdale Lakeside^W, 29-27
Jan. 13^at Rogers Oakdale^ppd.
Jan. 19^at Bentonville Grimsley^ppd.
Jan. 20^Rogers Kirksey^W, 42-24
Jan. 24^at Bentonville Lincoln^L, 40-22
Jan. 27^at Fayetteville Woodland^5/6:45 p.m.
Jan. 31^Bentonville Fulbright^5/6:45 p.m.
Feb. 3^at Springdale Southwest^6:45 p.m.
Feb. 7^Springdale Central^6:45 p.m.
Feb. 10^at Farmington^6:45 p.m.
Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls basketball
Date^Opponent^Time
Nov. 11^Bentonville Grimsley^L, 41-37
Nov. 18^at Rogers Lingle^W, 37-31
Dec. 6^at Bentonville Washington^W, 38-36
Dec. 9^Rogers Elmwood^L, 29-28
Dec. 13^at Fayetteville Ramay^L, 48-32
Dec. 16^at Farmington^canceled
Jan. 6^Springdale George^canceled
Jan. 10^at Springdale Lakeside^ppd.
Jan. 13^Rogers Oakdale^ppd.
Jan. 20^at Rogers Kirksey^W, 47-27
Jan. 24^Bentonville Lincoln^W, 31-22
Jan. 27^Fayetteville Woodland^5/6:45 p.m.
Jan. 31^at Bentonville Fulbright^5/6:45 p.m.
Feb. 3^Springdale Southwest^6:45 p.m.
Feb. 7^at Springdale Central^6:45 p.m.
Feb. 10^Farmington^6:45 p.m.
Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys basketball
Date^Opponent^Time (B/A)
Nov. 10^Providence Academy^W, 51-49
Nov. 17^at Gentry^W, 35-15
Nov. 18^at Rogers Lingle^W, 40-7
Dec. 6^Bentonville Washington^L, 45-34
Dec. 9^at Rogers Elmwood^L, 36-25
Dec. 13^Fayetteville Ramay^W, 45-16
Dec. 16^Farmington^canceled
Jan. 6^at Springdale George^W, 31-9
Jan. 10^Springdale Lakeside^W, 45-20
Jan. 13^at Rogers Oakdale^ppd.
Jan. 19^at Bentonville Grimsley^ppd.
Jan. 20^Rogers Kirksey^L, 19-18
Jan. 24^at Bentonville Lincoln^W, 37-20
Jan. 27^at Fayetteville Woodland^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Jan. 31^Bentonville Fulbright^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Feb. 3^at Springdale Southwest^5:30 p.m.
Feb. 7^Springdale Central^5:30 p.m.
Feb. 10^at Farmington^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls basketball
Date^Opponent^Time
Nov. 11^Bentonville Grimsley^W, 32-22
Nov. 17^at Gentry^W, 12-7
Nov. 18^at Rogers Lingle^W, 38-7
Dec. 6^at Bentonville Washington^W, 42-33
Dec. 9^Rogers Elmwood^W, 39-29
Dec. 13^at Fayetteville Ramay^W, 51-13
Dec. 16^at Farmington^canceled
Jan. 6^Springdale George^canceled
Jan. 10^at Springdale Lakeside^ppd.
Jan. 13^Rogers Oakdale^ppd.
Jan. 20^at Rogers Kirksey^W, 41-17
Jan. 24^Bentonville Lincoln^W, 30-28
Jan. 27^Fayetteville Woodland^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Jan. 31^at Bentonville Fulbright^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Feb. 3^Springdale Southwest^5:30 p.m.
Feb. 7^at Springdale Central^5:30 p.m.
Feb. 10^Farmington^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs swimming and diving
Date^Opponent^Time
Feb. 8^5A-West Conference^TBA
Feb. 25-26^5A State Meet^TBA
Siloam Springs bowling
Date^Opponent^Location^Time
Jan. 27^at Fayetteville^Ozark Lanes^TBA
Feb. 3^Conference Tournament^Rogers Bowling Center^10 a.m.
Feb. 9^State Tournament^Fast Lanes^10 a.m.
John Brown University men's basketball
Date^Opponent^Time
Oct. 29^Barclay (Kan.)#^W, 101-59
Nov. 2^at Oklahoma Wesleyan^L, 77-58
Nov. 5^Arkansas Baptist^W, 100-58
Nov. 9^at Central Baptist^W, 85-76 (OT)
Nov. 11^Ozark Christian (Mo.)^W, 109-54
Nov. 13^Oklahoma Wesleyan^L, 71-52
Nov. 18^at Langston (Okla.)*^W,79-64
Nov. 20^Central Christian (Kan.)*^W, 68-61
Nov. 23^Benedictine (Kan.)^W, 75-67
Nov. 27^at Missouri Southern State%^L, 72-63
Dec. 2^at SW Assem. of God (Texas)*^L, 79-74
Dec. 4^at North Texas-Dallas*^L, 65-64
Dec. 8^at Oklahoma City*^L, 60-57
Dec. 11^Central Baptist^W, 83-60
Jan. 1^Oklahoma Panhandle State*^W, 87-67
Jan. 3^Wayland Baptist (Texas)*^W, 2-0 (forfeit)
Jan. 6^Southwestern Christian (Okla.)*^L, 95-83
Jan. 8^at Mid-America Christian (Okla.)*^W, 87-83 (OT)
Jan. 13^Science and Arts (Okla.)*^L, 67-63
Jan. 15^at Texas Wesleyan*^L, 77-54
Jan. 20^Langston (Okla.)*^W, 101-56
Jan. 22^at Central Christian (Kan.)*^W, 72-63
Jan. 25^Oklahoma City*^(n)
Jan. 27^North Texas-Dallas*^7:45 p.m.
Jan. 29^SW Assem. of God (Texas)*^3:45 p.m.
Feb. 3^at Wayland Baptist (Texas)*^7:45 p.m.
Feb. 5^at Oklahoma Panhandle State*^3:45 p.m.
Feb. 10^at Southwestern Christian (Okla.)*^7:45 p.m.
Feb. 12^Mid-America Christian (Okla.)*^3:45 p.m.
Feb. 17^at Science and Arts (Okla.)*^7:45 p.m.
Feb. 19^Texas Wesleyan*^3:45 p.m.
# Toilet Paper Game
* Sooner Athletic Conference
% Exhibition
John Brown University women's basketball
Date^Opponent^Time
Oct. 29^Ozark Christian (Mo.)^W, 78-49
Nov. 2^Evangel (Mo.)^L, 88-86 (2OT)
Nov. 5^at Bethel (Tenn.)%^L, 64-55
Nov. 6^vs. Campbellsville (Ky.)%^L, 82-60
Nov. 12^vs. Cottey (Mo.)#^W, 78-52
Nov. 13^vs. Bethel (Kan.)#^W, 73-61
Nov. 18^at Langston (Okla.)*^L, 72-71
Nov. 20^Central Christian (Kan.)*^W, 81-52
Nov. 23^Lyon^L, 54-47
Dec. 2^at SW Assem. of God (Texas)*^W, 77-55
Dec. 4^at North Texas-Dallas*^L, 64-63
Dec. 8^at Oklahoma City*^L, 76-62
Dec. 11^Ecclesia^W, 89-44
Jan. 1^Oklahoma Panhandle State*^W, 80-65
Jan. 3^Wayland Baptist*^L, 2-0 (forfeit)
Jan. 6^Southwestern Christian (Okla.)*^L, 2-0 (forfeit)
Jan. 8^at Mid-America Christian (Okla.)*^L, 2-0 (forfeit)
Jan. 13^Science and Arts (Okla.)*^L, 55-50
Jan. 15^at Texas Wesleyan*^L, 74-72 (OT)
Jan. 20^Langston (Okla.)*^W, 86-67
Jan. 22^at Central Christian (Kan.)*^W, 62-33
Jan. 25^Oklahoma City*^(n)
Jan. 27^North Texas-Dallas*^6:05 p.m.
Jan. 29^SW Assem. of God (Texas)*^2:05 p.m.
Feb. 3^at Wayland Baptist (Texas)*^6:05 p.m.
Feb. 5^at Oklahoma Panhandle State*^2:05 p.m.
Feb. 10^at Southwestern Christian (Okla.)*^6:05 p.m.
Feb. 12^Mid-America Christian (Okla.)*^2:05 p.m.
Feb. 17^at Science and Arts (Okla.)*^6:05 p.m.
Feb. 19^Texas Wesleyan*^2:05 p.m.
% Bethel (Tenn.) Chamber of Commerce Classic
# Mid-America Christian (Okla.) Classic