Arrests and citations

Jan. 18

• Salvador Roman Gallardo, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Linda Jane Woltman, 31, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Jan. 19

• Robert Micheal Dunlap, 43, arrested in connection with possession of firearms by certain persons; assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• Victor Manuel Solivan-Torres, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Kyle Austin Thornton, 33, cited in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; failure to maintain control.

• Jennifer Andrea Freeman, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Mahgan Anne Gardner, 26, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Jan. 21

• Martin Thomas Williams, 43, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Sierra Kristine Gladden, 31, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Clinton J Sharpe, 40, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.

• Collin Hays Dickson, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 22

• Rickson Timothy, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Alyssa Nicole Fell, 28, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; disorderly conduct; criminal mischief in the first degree.

• Brittany Renee Kauffeld, 22, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Jan. 23

• Kristian Blake Thompson, 26, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Thomas William Lynch, 39, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary; battery in the second degree; possession of a controlled substance.