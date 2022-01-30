City to consider dedication of WOKA trail

City directors will consider approving Resolution 08-22, accepting the dedication of the proposed WOKA kayak park trail system during Tuesday's city board meeting.

The 3.5-mile trail would begin at the city limits near the water treatment plant to the WOKA kayak park in Oklahoma, according to a staff report prepared by City Administrator Phillip Patterson on Jan. 25.

When completed, the trail will allow residents to directly access the WOKA kayak park by biking or walking, the report states.

At a cost of $4,500,000, the Northwest Arkansas Trailblazers received funding to build the trail system, the report states. The report did not state where the funds NWA Trailblazers will use come from.

NWA Trailblazers is asking the city to accept the dedication for 2.0 miles of the trail on the Arkansas portion of the trail, the report states.

Acceptance of the dedication of the trail by the city is subject to the following conditions: Plans and specifications for the trail and parking lot be reviewed and approved by the city engineer and the construction also be inspected by the city engineer, the report states.

Secondly, the plans need to include wheel stops in the parking lot with fencing or other vertical barriers around the parking area, the report states.

The remaining portion of the trail, located in Oklahoma, will be dedicated to the Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) which will run WOKA, the report states.

It is anticipated that future uses will include mountain biking trails and pedestrian and biking trails connecting the city to the Fisher Ford Kayak Park, the report states.

City directors will also review the following items:

Consent agenda

• Regular meeting minutes for the Jan. 18 city board meeting.

• Resolution 06-22 regarding a final plat development permit for the 300 block of North Simon Sager Avenue.

• Resolution 07-22 concerning the adoption of the Benton County Hazard Mitigation plan.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 22-05 concerning the rezoning of the 300 block of North Simon Sager Avenue from A-1 (Agriculture) to R-4 (Residential Multi-Family) on its first reading.

• Placing Ordinance 22-06 waiving competitive bidding for the purchase of a 2022 Dodge 5500 from Superior Automotive Group in the amount of $61,775 on its first and only reading.

• Placing Ordinance 21-22 regarding the annexation of 53.8 acres of the 200 block of Airport Road on its first reading.

Resolutions

• Resolution 60-21 concerning a preliminary plat development permit for the 200 block of Airport Road.

• Resolution 09-22 regarding a preliminary plat development permit for the 2000 block of Dawn Hill Road.

• Resolution 10-22 concerning a significant development permit for 801 E. Lake Francis Drive.

Staff reports

• December 2021 financials.

• Administrator's report.