Golden Eagles turn tables on Trailblazers

Offense may struggle at times, but defense should never take a night off.

That essentially was Jason Beschta's message to the John Brown men's basketball team on Thursday after it fell behind North Texas-Dallas 38-30 at halftime.

John Brown hadn't even had a bad half defensively, Beschta said. But it didn't play well over the last three minutes as the Trailblazers took an eight-point lead.

"We played a good first probably 17 minutes, then it was just we ended badly," Beschta said. "We take some bad shots. We have some miscues defensively. You're going to find out what your team's about. It's how are they going to respond to that?"

The second half was more to the Golden Eagles' liking. John Brown quickly caught up with UNT-Dallas and then went on a 12-0 run to build a lead before winning 73-65 at Bill George Arena.

Payton Guiot hit a pair of threes and Luke Harper converted an and-one as JBU took a 52-51 lead midway through the second half.

The Golden Eagles then scored the next 12 points to turn it into a 64-51 advantage, taking firm control of the game.

The run began with back-to-back buckets by James Beckom and then consecutive baskets by Harper.

D.J. Ellis added a basket and a floater from Harper make it 64-51.

"We attacked the basket. We got good percentage shots," Beschta said. "It helps that Luke's rolling. He's finding ways to get in there and finish his floaters. We were feeding off that. We're getting stops."

The Golden Eagles wouldn't score another field goal from there, but they would hit 9 of 13 from the free-throw line to keep the Trailblazers at bay.

The Golden Eagles even went with a smaller lineup during stretches with Beckom, Ira Perrier, Harper, Noah Taylor and Ellis.

"I love that we did it with a group that I wouldn't have expected that with," Beschta said. "We stuck with it."

Harper finished with 25 points to lead JBU while Guiot had 15 and Ellis eight before leaving the game in the second half with a foot injury.

Rodrick Gaines led UNT-Dallas with 16 points, while Vernon Johnson had 12 and Larry Rusk 11.

Oklahoma City 73, JBU 62

A 10-point lead in the first half fizzled down the stretch as the John Brown University men's basketball team fell to Oklahoma City on Tuesday night inside Bill George Arena.

The Golden Eagles (13-9, 7-7 Sooner Athletic) came out of the gates shooting 10-of-12 from the floor, led by seven points from junior DJ Ellis to pull ahead 23-13. Then the offense fell into a rut.

Over the next 13:46 spanning into the early parts of the second half, the hosts shot just 2-of-16 from the floor as the visitors responded with a 26-6 run to take its own 10-point lead, 39-29, at the 18:00 mark of the second half.

After a pair of Latrell Maitland buckets and a Luke Harper triple, the Golden Eagles used an 11-5 run to close the gap to just three points, 50-47, but a 14-3 Oklahoma City retaliatory run returned the deficit to 14 points. The margin would grow to a game-high 17 points with just over five minutes left in the contest.

Four Golden Eagles finished in double-figure scoring, paced by graduate student Rokas Grabliauskas. Three of his four field goals came from behind the arc, while he dished out a team-best four assists. Perrier, Harper and Ellis all contributed 10 points, and Harper finished just shy of the double-double with nine rebounds.

The Stars (11-10, 10-4) won its third straight behind 18 points from Kori Guest. Rashaun Coleman added 14 points, while Ryan Birt notched 13. Dravon Clayborn and Romario Spence added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

JBU finished the evening shooting 39 percent (25-of-65), but just 27 percent (9-of-33) from long range.

-- John Brown Sports Information contributed to this report.