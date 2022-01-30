Herald-Leader Obituaries for Jan. 30, 2022

Mary Ellen Burden

Mary Ellen (Perkins, Thompson) Burden, 85, of Decatur, Ark., died Jan. 23, 2022.

She was the daughter of Marcus Perkins and Mabel Green-Perkins and a lifelong resident of Decatur.

She graduated from Decatur High School as valedictorian in 1954 and attended secretary school in Colorado. She retired from Peterson Farms after 50 years of service. After retirement, she and her husband, Howard Burden, worked part-time at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Mo., where they retired after 10 years and continued the rest of their time at their family home in Decatur, Arkansas. She was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church in Decatur for most of her life, serving in various roles such as church clerk and Sunday school teacher.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Lex Thompson, a special aunt, Eva James-Corey, brother Ross Perkins and sister-in-law Alma Perkins.

She is survived by husband of 52 years, Howard Burden; two sons, Marc Burden and wife Terri of Decatur, and Jon Burden and wife Julie of Siloam Springs, Ark.; five grandchildrenand several family members.

A funeral services was held Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Decatur.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Crystal Lee Goedereis

Crystal Lee Goedereis, 58-year-old resident of a ranch in Northeast Oklahoma, passed away on January 22, 2022. She was born on May 14, 1963, in Quincy, Illinois, to Boyd Gary Kinkade. She was one of the owners and operators of Tri Star Contractors and a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Louis Wissman, and her father, Boyd Gary Kinkade.

She is survived by her husband, Nick Goedereis Sr.; three sons and one daughter, Nick Goedereis, Doug Goedereis, Jessica Goedereis and Mitchel Goedereis; three daughter-in-laws, Lauren, Brenda, and Jessica (DJ); one son-in-law, Dillon; one brother, Caleb Kinkade; seven grandchildren, Nadalee, Nick, NaKayla, NcKinely, Mitchel, Maxwell, and Adaline; her aunt, Jean Kinkade and uncle, David Kinkade; two nieces, Emily Callis and Elizabeth Oaks; and one nephew, Jason Oaks.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 2000 Dawn Hill Road, Siloam Springs, Arkansas 72761. Burial to follow at Bell Cemetery, in Watts, Oklahoma. Everyone is welcome to all services. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Gerald "Jerry" Arlow Jenison

Gerald "Jerry" Arlow Jenison, previously of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on January 25th, 2022. He passed peacefully at his home in Charleston, Arkansas, surrounded by his loving family. Born October 23rd, 1926, in Enid, Oklahoma, he was the son of Arlow and Ruby Jenison. Jerry grew up on a farm northwest of Enid where he helped with the family dairy farm, learned to grow and harvest all types of crops, swam in the creeks and ponds, rode horses, and had many adventures with his brother and cousins. He was a 1944 graduate of Enid High School, where he excelled in both sports and academics.

Following graduation, he enlisted in the Navy. After his discharge, he came home and attended Phillips University in Enid, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. It was in college where he met the love of his life, Patricia "Pat" Anne Donica. Jerry and Pat were married on February 15th, 1953, at Pennsylvania Avenue Christian Church in Oklahoma City, where Pat was serving as the Religious Education Director. They resided in Tulsa for two years where Jerry worked as a statistician at Douglas Aircraft Company. Two of their four children, Mike and Rick, were born in Tulsa.

In 1955, Jerry and Pat bought a 120-acre farm outside of Siloam Springs. This would be the home they dreamed of and where they would raise their growing family, adding another son, Jerry Pat, and finally a daughter, Julianne. Jerry continued to commute to Tulsa, an hour and a half drive one-way, for the next 6 years, never missing a day of work. In 1961, he began working at Brand Rex in Siloam Springs as a Process Engineer.

Jerry and Pat were very active in their church, working with young people and serving in many areas. In 1962, Jerry and Pat became involved in Cookson Hills Christian School, taking young, troubled children into their home to provide a stable, Christian environment. The following year, they moved their family to the school to become educators and full-time house parents to 7 boys, moving back to their farm in 1966. Jerry was a charter member and elder of Twin Springs Christian Church; now Community Christian Fellowship. Throughout the years, Jerry and Pat ministered to hundreds of young people through youth groups, sponsorships, Sunday school classes, and their work with Cookson Hills, leaving a legacy of what it means to answer God's call to serve others.

Jerry was known for his love of fishing, camping, skin diving, farming, and storytelling. He played a mean game of Wahoo and Carrom, could hit any target with a bow and arrow or rifle, had a wonderful sense of humor, could tell you the name of any bird that he saw, and could solve the most difficult of mathematical equations. He had a steadfast faith, loved unconditionally, had a kind and gentle spirit, a warm smile and an endearing "wink." He was loved, admired and respected by all who knew him, and all who knew him were blessed by knowing him.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Eugene, his loving wife of 56 years, Pat, two sons, Richard "Rick" Allen Jenison and Michael "Mike" Edward Jenison, a granddaughter, Jennica Holloway and a granddaughter-in-law, Becca Jenison.

He is survived by his son, Gerald Patrick "Jeep" Jenison (Julie) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, a daughter, Julianne "Juli" Jenison Stec (Steve) of Fort Smith, Arkansas, a daughter-in-law, Luann Jenison of Siloam Springs, grandsons, Kelby Jenison, Cory Jenison (Jessica), Jay Jenison (Baylee), Amia Stec (Sarah) and Aaron Jenison (McKenzie), granddaughters, Jerra Thomas (Jeremy), KaLee Greenwood (Chad), Barbara "Jennon" Holloway, Jettie Shirley (Hunter) and Heather Wynn (Steve), seven great-grandchildren, a cousin, Don Morgan, several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends who have all been blessed by this amazing, one-of-a-kind man.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Community Christian Fellowship, Siloam Springs, Arkansas, with Jay Foley and Jonathan Seauve officiating. Graveside to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery and reception at CCF. Arrangements under the direction of Wasson Funeral Home. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

A special thank you for the compassionate care provided by Mercy Hospice - Fort Smith, Arkansas.

PAID OBITUARY

Lisa Rena Taft

Lisa Rena Taft, 50, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born Oct. 11, 1971, to Herman and Yvonne Honeycutt in Tulsa, Okla.

She was married to Ross Taft and was a stay-at-home mother for her three children. She loved to crochet when she had time, solve crossword puzzles and was an avid viewer of General Hospital.

She is survived by her husband; two sons, Justin Wayne Taft and wife Robyn of Springfield, Mo., and John Ross Taft of Bentonville; one daughter, Kendra Deann Taft and husband, Douglas of Siloam Springs; two brothers, Michael Honeycutt and Rick Honeycutt; four sisters, Jackie Honeycutt, Gena Honeycutt, Anna Honeycutt, and Retha Honeycutt; three grandchildren and many other loved ones.

A memorial service was held Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home with burial of cremains following on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Antioch Cemetery in Stigler, Okla.

An online guestbook is available at www.Backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

Silas Phillip Tate

Silas Phillip Tate, 62, died Jan. 21, 2022.

He was born Sept. 3, 1959, in Sacramento, Calif., to Stevie and Roxie (Bennett) Tate.

He is preceded in death by both parents and a brother, Steven Tate.

He is survived by his wife, Marlina (Wieland) Tate; sons, Silas Tate Jr. of Grove, Okla., Stevie Tate of Chance, Okla.; daughters, Rita and husband Jim Asher of of Gentry, Ark., Michelle Tate of Watts, Okla.; brothers, Rocky Hollis of Tulsa, Okla., Ben and wife Terry Tate of Locust Grove, Okla., Thomas and wife Zelda Tate of Chewey, Okla.; sisters, Rethel and husband Larry Miller of Turner, Ore., Rita and husband Bob Pollard of Watts, Velma Parvin of Watts; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held at New Home Cemetery near Chewey on at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Goedereis



Burden

