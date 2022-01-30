JBU women win fourth straight

Coming off a big win Tuesday against Oklahoma City, John Brown's women were guarded against a letdown Thursday against North Texas-Dallas.

And while the Golden Eagles weren't at their sharpest offensively, they played well against defensively and picked up their fourth straight win 74-56 inside Bill George Arena.

"What we're doing consistently in this stretch is playing good defense," said JBU coach Jeff Soderquist. "Our offense has looked really good at times. Tonight it didn't look as good. We had some shots we normally make that we missed."

The Golden Eagles (11-12, 7-8) grabbed the lead from the start of the first quarter and never trailed in the game.

JBU led 13-7 after the first quarter and 40-22 at halftime, finishing the first half on a 11-2 run.

The Golden Eagles led 54-35 after the third quarter and led by as many as 25 in the fourth quarter.

It was their fourth straight win and fourth game in a seven-day stretch. It also avenged a one-point loss in Dallas in the previous meeting.

"I was kind of worried about this game," Soderquist said. "You always worry after a big win like (Tuesday), especially two days later. We played well. It was good to come out and get the win."

John Brown had a solid offensive first half, shooting 14 of 30 from the field and 7 of 16 from behind the 3-point line. Those numbers cooled down in the second half -- 11 of 36 and 3 of 15.

Maddie Altman led the Golden Eagles with 16 points, three assists and four steals, while Tarrah Stephens had 15 points and Natalie Smith 14. Lisa Vanoverberghe had 10 rebounds to go with five points, while Emily Sanders had eight points after not playing the first go-around with UNT-Dallas.

Delyssa Miller led the Trailblazers (10-12, 4-11) with 27 points.

JBU was scheduled to host Southwestern Assemblies of God on Saturday. Results were not available at presstime.

JBU 87, Oklahoma City 69

For the second time in three games, sophomore Natalie Smith breached the 20-point mark by scoring a career-high 28 points and the Golden Eagles held the Stars' leading scorers largely in check as the John Brown University women's basketball team ended an eight-year skid versus Oklahoma City with a commanding 87-69 win on Tuesday evening inside Bill George Arena.

"I was just proud of our girls," said coach Jeff Soderquist. "There's not a team that I haven't played more than Oklahoma City. ... It's always a good win. It seems like some of my good teams they've had our number. But it was a good, solid win."

Smith did it all for the Golden Eagles by hitting 9 of 17 from the field, including a 5 of 11 effort behind the arc, and securing a team-leading seven rebounds. She also contributed a pair of blocks and two steals in the victory.

John Brown hadn't found the upper hand with the Stars since the 2013-14 season when the Golden Eagles upset City in the Sooner Athletic tournament semifinals in Shawnee, Okla.

The hosts won the important battle on the board, 37-30, and limited the Stars (12-7, 7-7) to just 12 offensive rebounds and 10 second-chance points. The Golden Eagles, meanwhile, pulled down 15 boards on the offensive glass of their own, turning the extra possessions into 14 points.

Both teams came out of the gates hot, shooting over 50 percent apiece in the first quarter. OCU's only lead of the night, 5-4, evaporated quickly as John Brown held a six-point lead, 24-18, at the end of the first – shooting 11 of 19 from the floor.

The offenses slowed considerably in the second quarter but Smith's triple late in the period pushed John Brown out to a 14-point lead, 40-26 until Erika Ankney's buzzer-beating heave from well outside the arc fell.

Five turnovers plagued City in the third and the John Brown lead grew slowly before the start of the final period. JBU hit 8 of 16 from the field in the third – including a pair of triples from freshman Emily Sanders. Senior Maddie Altman's bucket at the buzzer in the third pushed the Golden Eagle lead to 19, 64-45.

The visitors found one final push – rolling to a 13-7 run to open the fourth quarter, led by seven points from City's Abby Selzer. With the lead cut to 13 with 6:21 left in the contest, John Brown found its final retaliation.

Freshman Graci Harris added a bucket and the lead returned to 18 after Smith's fifth and final triple of the evening. Junior Tarrah Stephens' field goal with 4:37 extended the lead to a game-high 20 on the next possession, icing the Stars' final attempts at a comeback bid.

Joining Smith with a career-high output was Sanders as she poured in 16 points on an efficient 6 of 8 shooting effort, hitting all four triples attempted. Along with a career-best seven assists, she added five boards.

Stephens finished in double figures again (12 points), adding a pair of blocks and helpers.

Selzer found her 20 points on 8 of 11 shooting, but Ankney was limited to a pedestrian six points. Paige Pendley and Annalia Dawn posted 12 and 11 points respectively in the Stars' setback.

The Golden Eagles shot 51 percent on the night (32-of-63) and forced City into 19 turnovers.

-- John Brown Sports Information contributed to this report.