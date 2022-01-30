Sign in
JBU's Pearson qualifies for national indoor meet

January 30, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown's Allika Pearson, seen here at the 2020 Indoor Nationals, qualified for the 2022 Indoor Championships in the 3,000-meter race during last week's event at Pittsburg (Kan.) State.

PITTSBURG, Kan. -- It took senior Allika Pearson just one race to earn a spot back in the NAIA National Championships this spring.

For the second time in three seasons, the All-American cross country runner qualified for the NAIA National Indoor Track and Field Championships, this time in the 3,000-meter race. Pearson qualified in the 5,000-meter event in the indoor program's 2020 inaugural season.

Pearson's time of 10 minutes, 20.8 seconds not only won the event at the NAIA/JUCO Invitational on Jan. 22 at Pittsburgh State – and set a JBU program record -- but it clocked in at the 14th best time in the nation, besting the A Standard by just under two seconds.

While only four Golden Eagles competed on the weekend, freshman Jean-Benoit Merte also scored for John Brown, finishing in seventh place in the mile with a time of 4:36.09.

Freshman Andrew Morton ran two sprints – clocking in at 7.12 in the 60 meters and posting a time of 22.61 in the 200 meters. Junior Jadin Whiting completed the 3,000 meter on the men's side, crossing the line at 9:12.5 for a ninth-place finish.

The Golden Eagles return to the track on Friday, Feb. 4, for the two-day Missouri Southern State Lion Open in Joplin, Mo.

