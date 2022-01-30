Lady Panthers hold on against Van Buren

Siloam Springs watched a 10-point lead slip away in the final minutes, but the Lady Panthers were able to hold on for a 43-42 victory against Van Buren on Tuesday inside Panther Activity Center.

The Lady Panthers hit 14 of 16 from the free-throw line in the first half, which helped them build a 22-17 lead.

The numbers from the charity stripe weren't as good in the second half as Siloam Springs went 2 for 7 in the second half, including missing the front end of three one-and-ones in the final minute.

Those missed opportunities allowed Van Buren to score nine straight points in the final minutes before time expired.

"Our kids played really hard tonight and we were fortunate to come out on top," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy. "Give Van Buren credit for executing in the last couple of minutes to make the game extremely close. We had been solid at the free-throw line for most of the night, but we need to improve in crunch time to put games away."

The Lady Panthers led by as many as 14 points on two occasions in the second half.

Brooke Ross' basket inside made it 33-19. Van Buren cut the lead to 33-27 on a basket from Sophie Goerig and back-to-back 3-pointers by Carter Myers.

Mimo Jacklik's 3-pointer gave Siloam Springs a 36-27 lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Panthers got their lead back up to 43-33 before Van Buren's 9-0 run to end the game.

Ross led the Lady Panthers with 15 points and 14 rebounds while Reina Tiefel had 12 points. Brooke Smith added six points and 12 rebounds while Cailee Johnson had four points, Jacklik three, Emily Keehn two and Faith Ellis one.

Goerig led Van Buren with 10 points while Brooklyn Kannady and Allie Moss each had seven.