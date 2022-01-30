Ninth-grade girls defeat Fayetteville Purple

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls earned their second Northwest Arkansas Conference victory on Thursday with a 22-19 victory over Fayetteville Purple inside Panther Activity Center.

The Lady Panthers (5-11, 2-3) led 6-4 after the first quarter and pulled ahead 11-7 at halftime. The game was tied 13-13 going into the fourth quarter.

Kaidence Prendergast led the Lady Panthers with nine points, while Ruth Hansen had five, Aveary Speed four and Jasmin Labitad and Emily Sears each with two.

On Wednesday, the Lady Panthers fell 32-20 at Rogers Heritage.

Heritage rolled out to an early 14-2 lead after the first quarter and led 18-3 at halftime. The Lady War Eagles led 25-14 going into the fourth quarter.

Prendergast led Siloam Springs with 10 points, while Hansen had six, Haylie Fox two and Bianey Quinonez two.

Ninth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys fell to Purple 43-29 on Thursday night at Panther Activity Center.

The Panthers led 10-9 after the first period, but Purple pulled ahead 23-17 at halftime and 31-19 going into the fourth quarter.

Jaxson Jorgenson led Purple with 13 points, while Tyler Bell had 13.

Noah Shipp led the Panthers (4-11) with 11 points, while Jackson Still had 10 and Wyatt Pennington eight.

On Wednesday, Rogers Heritage's Ryan Wassman hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the War Eagles to a 33-32 victory over the Panthers in Rogers.

The game was tied 12-12 after the first quarter but Siloam Springs outscored Heritage 11-2 in the second quarter to take a 23-14 lead at halftime.

Heritage closed the gap down to 26-24 entering the fourth quarter.

Wassman finished with 13 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Heritage.

Shipp led Siloam Springs with 15 points, while Pennington had eight and Braydon Snyder, Still and Landen Fain each with three.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls were defeated by Fayetteville Woodland 48-26 on Thursday at Panther Arena.

Woodland led 13-2 after the first quarter and 20-9 at hafltime before pulling ahead 37-15 entering the final quarter.

Keelyn Seagraves and Natalie Perez both scored seven points to lead the Lady Panthers (4-4), while Kenlee Moore had five, Jadyn O'Brien three and Cenzi Johnson and Story Castagna each with two.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys dropped a 26-24 decision at Fayetteville Woodland on Thursday.

The Panthers (7-5, 5-5) trailed 8-5 after the first quarter and 14-6 at halftime. Woodland carried a 20-12 lead into the fourth quarter, where the Panthers' rally came up two points short.

AJ Moore led the Panthers with 13 points, while Cole Pittman had four and Evan Allen, Eli Mann and Crew Webb each with two and Max Carter one.

On Wednesday, the eighth-grade boys defeated Bentonville Grimsley in a makeup game at Grimsley.

The Panthers led 7-3 after the first quarter and 19-9 at halftime. Siloam Springs outscored Grimsley 11-4 in the third quarter to take a 30-13 lead going into the fourth.

Stewart Schwaninger led the Panthers with eight points, while Moore had six, Jayden Hooten and Webb each with five, Allen four, Pittman, Carter and Jack O'Brien each with three, Samuel Avery two and Austin Gammill and Mason Edwards each with one.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls suffered their first loss of the season Thursday 47-21 against Fayetteville Woodland at Panther Arena.

The Lady Panthers (8-1) trailed 23-6 after the first quarter and 23-19 at hafltime. Woodland pulled ahead 38-19 going into the fourth quarter.

Madi Workman led the Lady Panthers with eight points, while Erika Ellis has seven and Morgan Jones four.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs boys fell 46-23 on Thursday to Fayetteville Woodland.

The Panthers (7-5, 5-5) trailed 17-15 at halftime.

On Wednesday, the seventh-grade boys were defeated 35-29 at Bentonville Grimsley.

The game was tied 7-7 after the first quarter, but Siloam Springs led 20-18 at halftime. Grimsley took a 26-24 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Brady Addington led the Panthers with nine points, while Brock Ellingson had eight, Kaden Dunn six, Gavin Kooistra four and Nicolas Anglin-Rovira two.

Up next

The ninth-graders are scheduled to return to action Monday at Springdale Lakeside. The seventh- and eighth-grade boys are back at home Monday against Bentonville Fulbright, while the seventh- and eighth-grade girls visit Fulbright.