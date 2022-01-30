Panthers down Van Buren, Alma

The Panthers raced out to an early 13-3 lead and never trailed in picking up a 5A-West Conference victory over Van Buren on Tuesday night at Panther Activity Center.

The Panthers led 19-7 after a dynamic first quarter.

Josh Stewart, who led the Panthers with 18 points, hit a 3-pointer to open the game and Carter Winesburg followed with a trey for a 6-0 lead.

Stewart's basket inside made it 8-0. Nate Vachon then hit a 3-pointer and scored inside as Siloam Springs led 13-3.

The Panthers pulled ahead 19-7 after the first quarter and led by as many as 14 in the first half.

A pair of 3-pointers from Van Buren's Drew Brasuell brought the Pointers within 30-21 at halftime.

Siloam Springs got the lead back up to double digits in the third quarter. The Panthers pulled ahead 39-21 after a 9-0 run to start the quarter. The Panthers led 43-29 to open the fourth and scored the only six points of the fourth quarter.

Vachon added nine points for the Panthers while Winesburg and Jedi Hunter each had eight, Dalton Newman four and Brendan Lashley two.

Brasuell led the Pointers (10-8, 3-3) with 14 points, including four 3-pointers, while Conner Myers had seven.

Siloam Springs 42, Alma 25

The Panthers used a 28-0 run spanning halftime to flip the narrative against the Airedales on Wednesday at Charles B. Dyer Arena in Alma.

Alma led 20-14 late in the first half after a basket from Hunter McAlister, but Siloam Springs' defense would not allow Alma to score another point until late in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Eli Hawbaker's 3-pointer cut the Airedales' lead to 20-17 at halftime.

Siloam Springs then outscored Alma 13-0 in the third quarter to take a 30-20 lead going into the fourth. Josh Stewart and Brendan Lashley hit 3-pointers in the run, while Stewart, Nate Vachon and Dalton Newman all had baskets.

The Panthers scored the first 12 points of the fourth quarter before an Alma basket by Jackson Dailey stopped the Panthers' surge.

Stewart led the Panthers with 13 points, while Newman had eight, Vachon six, Lashley five, Jedi Hunter four and Carter Winesburg and Hawbaker each with three.