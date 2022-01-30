Panthers pick up win at Vilonia

Siloam Springs 35, Vilonia 34

Josh Stewart hit a 15-foot shot on the baseline with less than 10 seconds remaining to lift Siloam Springs to a 35-34 victory at Vilonia on Friday.

The Panthers (13-5, 5-1) won their third straight, handed Vilonia (12-8, 6-1) its first conference loss and moved into a log-jam of one-loss teams in the 5A-West Conference with Russellville (13-7, 5-1) being the third team.

"What an exciting game," said Siloam Springs head coach Tim Stewart. "It was fun to see two good teams battle it out. Proud of our guys for finding a way to win on the road against a really tough, well-coached team."

Josh Stewart led Siloam Springs with 19 points, while Dalton Newman had five points, Carter Winesburg and Jedi Hunter each with four, Brendan Lashley two and Nate Vachon one.

The Panthers led 25-17 at halftime and pulled ahead by 10 early in the third quarter. Vilonia cut the lead to 30-27 going into the fourth quarter and the two teams traded leads in the fourth.

"Our poise on both ends was really special," Tim Stewart said. "The guys never got rattled. Vachon didn't shoot well but grabbed some huge boards. Carter didn't score a lot but handled the ball under pressure and flew around on defense. Everybody contributed to an amazing team win. Just really proud of these young men."

Girls

Vilonia 45, Siloam Springs 39

Vilonia's final 14-6 surge to close the fourth quarter ended any hopes of the Lady Panthers victory on Friday.

Siloam Springs (12-6, 3-3) led 33-31 early in the fourth after a Reina Tiefel basket, but the Lady Eagles quickly retook the lead on a Madeleine Tipton 3-pointer in the corner and Vilonia wouldn't trail again.

Tipton led a balanced Vilonia scoring effort with 12 points.

Brooke Ross led Siloam Springs with 19 points, while Mimo Jacklik had 11, Tiefel six, Faith Ellis two and Anna Wleklinski one.

More News

5A-West Conference basketball standings

Girls^Overall^Conf.

Team^W-L^W-L

Greenwood^14-4^5-0

Vilonia^15-3^5-1

Russellville^10-7^4-1

Greenbrier^13-5^4-2

Siloam Springs^12-6^3-3

Alma^8-10^1-5

Mountain Home^4-16^1-6

Van Buren^6-12^1-6

Last week’s results

January 25

Siloam Springs 43, Van Buren 42

Greenbrier 46, Mountain Home 42

Greenwood 81, Alma 32

Russellville 60, Vilonia 59

January 27

Greenbrier 64, Russellville 62 (OT)

January 28

Vilonia 45, Siloam Springs 39

Greenwood 62, Greenbrier 47

Alma 39, Mountain Home 37

Russellville 60, Van Buren 48

This week’s games

February 1

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs

Alma at Russellville

Greenwood at Vilonia

February 4

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs

Russellville at Greenwood

Van Buren at Greenbrier

Vilonia at Alma

5A-West Conference basketball standings

Boys^Overall^Conf.

Team^W-L^W-L

Vilonia^12-8^6-1

Russellville^13-7^5-1

Siloam Springs^13-5^5-1

Greenwood^7-14^3-4

Van Buren^10-9^3-4

Alma^5-10^2-4

Greenbrier^11-8^2-4

Mountain Home^2-17^0-7

Last week’s results

January 25

Siloam Springs 49, Van Buren 29

Greenbrier 50, Mountain Home 36

Alma 61, Greenwood 53

Vilonia 56, Russellville 47

January 26

Siloam Springs 42, Alma 25

January 28

Siloam Springs 35, Vilonia 34

Greenwood 44, Greenbrier 43

Alma 61, Mountain Home 46

Russellville 63, Van Buren 42

This week’s games

February 1

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs

Alma at Russelville

February 4

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs

Russellville at Greenwood

Van Buren at Greenbrier

Vilonia at Alma