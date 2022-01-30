Panthers pick up win at Vilonia

Siloam Springs 35, Vilonia 34
Josh Stewart hit a 15-foot shot on the baseline with less than 10 seconds remaining to lift Siloam Springs to a 35-34 victory at Vilonia on Friday.
The Panthers (13-5, 5-1) won their third straight, handed Vilonia (12-8, 6-1) its first conference loss and moved into a log-jam of one-loss teams in the 5A-West Conference with Russellville (13-7, 5-1) being the third team.
"What an exciting game," said Siloam Springs head coach Tim Stewart. "It was fun to see two good teams battle it out. Proud of our guys for finding a way to win on the road against a really tough, well-coached team."
Josh Stewart led Siloam Springs with 19 points, while Dalton Newman had five points, Carter Winesburg and Jedi Hunter each with four, Brendan Lashley two and Nate Vachon one.
The Panthers led 25-17 at halftime and pulled ahead by 10 early in the third quarter. Vilonia cut the lead to 30-27 going into the fourth quarter and the two teams traded leads in the fourth.
"Our poise on both ends was really special," Tim Stewart said. "The guys never got rattled. Vachon didn't shoot well but grabbed some huge boards. Carter didn't score a lot but handled the ball under pressure and flew around on defense. Everybody contributed to an amazing team win. Just really proud of these young men."
Girls
Vilonia 45, Siloam Springs 39
Vilonia's final 14-6 surge to close the fourth quarter ended any hopes of the Lady Panthers victory on Friday.
Siloam Springs (12-6, 3-3) led 33-31 early in the fourth after a Reina Tiefel basket, but the Lady Eagles quickly retook the lead on a Madeleine Tipton 3-pointer in the corner and Vilonia wouldn't trail again.
Tipton led a balanced Vilonia scoring effort with 12 points.
Brooke Ross led Siloam Springs with 19 points, while Mimo Jacklik had 11, Tiefel six, Faith Ellis two and Anna Wleklinski one.
5A-West Conference basketball standings
Girls^Overall^Conf.
Team^W-L^W-L
Greenwood^14-4^5-0
Vilonia^15-3^5-1
Russellville^10-7^4-1
Greenbrier^13-5^4-2
Siloam Springs^12-6^3-3
Alma^8-10^1-5
Mountain Home^4-16^1-6
Van Buren^6-12^1-6
Last week’s results
January 25
Siloam Springs 43, Van Buren 42
Greenbrier 46, Mountain Home 42
Greenwood 81, Alma 32
Russellville 60, Vilonia 59
January 27
Greenbrier 64, Russellville 62 (OT)
January 28
Vilonia 45, Siloam Springs 39
Greenwood 62, Greenbrier 47
Alma 39, Mountain Home 37
Russellville 60, Van Buren 48
This week’s games
February 1
Greenbrier at Siloam Springs
Alma at Russellville
Greenwood at Vilonia
February 4
Mountain Home at Siloam Springs
Russellville at Greenwood
Van Buren at Greenbrier
Vilonia at Alma
5A-West Conference basketball standings
Boys^Overall^Conf.
Team^W-L^W-L
Vilonia^12-8^6-1
Russellville^13-7^5-1
Siloam Springs^13-5^5-1
Greenwood^7-14^3-4
Van Buren^10-9^3-4
Alma^5-10^2-4
Greenbrier^11-8^2-4
Mountain Home^2-17^0-7
Last week’s results
January 25
Siloam Springs 49, Van Buren 29
Greenbrier 50, Mountain Home 36
Alma 61, Greenwood 53
Vilonia 56, Russellville 47
January 26
Siloam Springs 42, Alma 25
January 28
Siloam Springs 35, Vilonia 34
Greenwood 44, Greenbrier 43
Alma 61, Mountain Home 46
Russellville 63, Van Buren 42
This week’s games
February 1
Greenbrier at Siloam Springs
Alma at Russelville
February 4
Mountain Home at Siloam Springs
Russellville at Greenwood
Van Buren at Greenbrier
Vilonia at Alma