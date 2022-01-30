Senior Center Menu

Feb. 1-4
T – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes/gravy, corn, roll, birthday cake
W – Herbed baked chicken, broccoli & cheese casserole, carrots, blushing pears
TH – Goulash, California veggies, fruit, roll
F – Sausage egg casserole, biscuit/gravy, hash browns, fruit yogurt parfait
Feb. 7-11
M – Teriyaki chicken, fluffy rice, sautéed veggies, brownie
T – Roast beef w/potatoes & gravy, peas & carrots, roll, cobbler
W – Chicken sandwich, lettuce, tomato, onion, French fries, applesauce
TH – Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, country trio veggies, roll
F – Glazed ham, au gratin potatoes, sugar snap peas, tropical fruit cup
Feb. 14-18
M – Brisket w/bbq sauce, baked beans, corn, roll, Valentine's dessert
T – Chicken tetrazzini, green beans, garlic bread, orange zephyr whip
W – Frito chili pie, black beans & corn, tossed salad w/dressing, cookie
TH – Smoked sausage/mustard, sauerkraut, baby bakers, cinnamon/sugar apples, roll
F – Chicken tenders/gravy, mac & cheese, 3-bean salad, biscuit
Feb. 21-25
M – CLOSED PRESIDENT'S DAY
T – Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, Normandy veggies, roll
W – Ham & beans, tomatoes & okra, cornbread, spiced peaches
TH – Chicken fajitas, refried beans, Spanish rice, tortilla, Jell-O
F – Spaghetti/meat sauce, Italian veggies, garlic bread, mandarin oranges/banana
M – Honey butter chicken, gourmet potatoes, seasoned carrots, roll