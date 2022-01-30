Sign in
Senior Center Menu

January 30, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

Feb. 1-4

T – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes/gravy, corn, roll, birthday cake

W – Herbed baked chicken, broccoli & cheese casserole, carrots, blushing pears

TH – Goulash, California veggies, fruit, roll

F – Sausage egg casserole, biscuit/gravy, hash browns, fruit yogurt parfait

Feb. 7-11

M – Teriyaki chicken, fluffy rice, sautéed veggies, brownie

T – Roast beef w/potatoes & gravy, peas & carrots, roll, cobbler

W – Chicken sandwich, lettuce, tomato, onion, French fries, applesauce

TH – Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, country trio veggies, roll

F – Glazed ham, au gratin potatoes, sugar snap peas, tropical fruit cup

Feb. 14-18

M – Brisket w/bbq sauce, baked beans, corn, roll, Valentine's dessert

T – Chicken tetrazzini, green beans, garlic bread, orange zephyr whip

W – Frito chili pie, black beans & corn, tossed salad w/dressing, cookie

TH – Smoked sausage/mustard, sauerkraut, baby bakers, cinnamon/sugar apples, roll

F – Chicken tenders/gravy, mac & cheese, 3-bean salad, biscuit

Feb. 21-25

M – CLOSED PRESIDENT'S DAY

T – Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, Normandy veggies, roll

W – Ham & beans, tomatoes & okra, cornbread, spiced peaches

TH – Chicken fajitas, refried beans, Spanish rice, tortilla, Jell-O

F – Spaghetti/meat sauce, Italian veggies, garlic bread, mandarin oranges/banana

M – Honey butter chicken, gourmet potatoes, seasoned carrots, roll

