Siloam Springs tax revenue up for December

Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 11.19 percent, or $87,223 in compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $866,478 last month, compared to $779,255 in December, according to the January issue of City & Town magazine. The receipts represent sales made in October.

Siloam Springs' share of county sales tax receipts were up 11.07 percent, or $36,076 last month, from $325,774 in December of 2020 to $361,850 in December of 2021.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other local cities that saw an increase in sales tax last month include:

• Bentonville up 18.29 percent to $3.1 million.

• Eureka Springs up 12.54 percent to $373,331.

• Fayetteville up 15.31 percent to $4.8 million.

• Gentry up 14.67 percent to $142,801.

• Lincoln up 79.5 percent to $89,420.

• Rogers up 22.63 to $4.3 million.

• Springdale up 15.97 percent to $3.2 million