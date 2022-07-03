Arrests and citations

June 20

• Silverio Gabriel Camarillo, 43, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated -- second; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; reckless driving; seat belt use required; criminal mischief in the second degree.

• Matthew Elijahlyn Nance, 22, arrested in connection with sexual extortion.

• Quindlen Michael Hesterly, 22, arrested in connection with parole violation.

• James Wesley Dodd, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Matthew Benjamin Franklin Long, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor -- third degree.

• Jody Lynette Williams, 63, arrested in connection with harassment.

• Kortni Michelle Connors, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jonathan Neal Williams, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

June 21

• Andrew Lee Blake Rowe, 25, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Teresa Ann Marie Boyum, 40, arrested in connection with violation of the Arkansas Hot Check Law.

June 22

• Gary W. Leroy, 44, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Lucas David Sisson, 44, cited in connection with failure to appear x2; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, seat belt use required.

• Brendan Blake Collins, 26, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

June 23

• Justin Travis Reeves, 38, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Justin Travis Reeves, 39, arrested in connection with failure to pay fine and court cost warrants.

• Harley James Hoffman, 35, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jordan Hali Dobbs, 27, arrested in connection with forgery; theft of property; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Samuel Thomas Viol, 27, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

June 24

• Willie Ray Rochell, 42, arrested in connection with sexual assault in the fourth degree.

• Delissa Diane Johnson, 51, arrested in connection with parole violation warrant; aggravated assault warrant.

• Peyton William Wright, 21, arrested in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.

• Hector Alonzo Romero, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Lacy Joanna Lyons, 35, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Robin Edmundo Alvarez, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

June 25

• Jose Gomez Salas, 47, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Steven Tyler Watkins, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear; driving while license canceled suspended or revoked.

June 26

• Savannah Raine Wood, 37, cited in connection with reckless driving.