City set for fireworks show Monday

by From Staff Reports | July 3, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

The city of Siloam Springs will hold it's annual "Fire in the Sky" fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. on Monday at the Siloam Springs Municipal Airport.

This year's display will also feature skydivers who will jump at 9 p.m., according to communications manager Holland Hayden. Adventure Skydive Center from Muldrow, Okla., will provide four jumpers for the fireworks display, Hayden said.

One of the skydivers will have a 30-foot banner of the United States Flag which will be displayed on the way down, Hayden said.

The parking lot opens at 6 p.m. A rain date of July 5 was also announced, according to the city's website. The event is free to all, the post states.

City set for fireworks show Monday

