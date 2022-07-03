Clark Atkins, senior pastor at First Church Siloam Springs, speaks to the crowd at First Friday Coffee, which was held at the church on Friday, July 1. The next First Friday Coffee will be held Aug. 5 at a location to be determined.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
First Friday Coffeeby Graham Thomas | July 3, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Clark Atkins, senior pastor at First Church Siloam Springs, speaks to the crowd at First Friday Coffee, which was held at the church on Friday, July 1. The next First Friday Coffee will be held Aug. 5 at a location to be determined.
Print Headline: First Friday Coffee
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended for you
ADVERTISEMENT