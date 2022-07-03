Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

First Friday Coffee

by Graham Thomas | July 3, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Clark Atkins, senior pastor at First Church Siloam Springs, speaks to the crowd at First Friday Coffee, which was held at the church on Friday, July 1. The next First Friday Coffee will be held Aug. 5 at a location to be determined.

Clark Atkins, senior pastor at First Church Siloam Springs, speaks to the crowd at First Friday Coffee, which was held at the church on Friday, July 1. The next First Friday Coffee will be held Aug. 5 at a location to be determined.

Print Headline: First Friday Coffee

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT