Heritage Festival draws crowd, celebrates Siloam Springs history

Courtesy of Naomi Terhune Blacksmith Steve Low works with a hammer and anvil at the Heritage Festival.

Courtesy of Naomi Terhune Kathleen Clenenden takes a break from posing as Belle Starr to pose for a photo at the Heritage Festival.

Courtesy of Naomi Terhune The Museum of Native American History table at the Heritage Festival.

Courtesy of Naomi Terhune A craftsman works with his tools at the Heritage Festival.

Courtesy of Naomi Terhune Attendees from the Cherokee Nation display hand-woven baskets at their booth during the Heritage Festival.

Courtesy of Naomi Terhune Two Heritage Festival attendees run a table for DaySpring.

Courtesy of Naomi Terhune A quilter works at the Heritage Festival.

Courtesy of Naomi Terhune First Vice Commander Buddy Burgess mans the American Legion Table at the Heritage Festival.

Courtesy of Naomi Terhune A patriotic quilt hangs at the Heritage Festival.

