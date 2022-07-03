Increased purchasing power for city administrator to be discussed

City directors will discuss whether to approve Resolution 43-22 concerning the renewal of the increased purchasing power of City Administrator Phillip Patterson during the city board meeting Tuesday.

Patterson's purchasing power as city administrator is $54,000, he said. During the Nov. 2 city board meeting Patterson's purchasing power regarding utility inventory purchases was raised to $100,000 without having to seek competitive bidding, according to a staff report prepared by Christina Petriches on Oct. 28,2021.

The increased purchasing power only affects infrastructure related inventory items for the utilities especially those containing metal, rubber or epoxy, the report states. This increase expired on June 30, the report states.

With the current situation, city staff is seeking to renew the increased purchasing power of the city administrator until Dec. 31, according to a report prepared by Petriches on June 27.

Current inflation rates for manufacturing inputs is 10.8 percent based on the producer price index and the supply chain issues that have hindered the nation have not improved, which has made obtaining the needed equipment difficult, the report states.

The city is presently requesting transformer manufacturing slots for the second quarter of 2023, when it can get a supplier to provide a bid, the report states.

Since the city is prioritizing maintaining maintenance inventory in case of storms or outages and order delivery dates are uncertain, the city's ability to provide infrastructure to new developments is impacted, the report states.

This has created certain conflicts with ordinances requiring competitive bidding. Problems include purchases may be initially quoted below the amount requiring competitive bidding but come in higher than the amount requiring competitive bidding requirements when vendors do not hold quotes, the report states.

Other problems include competitive bids will not meet requirements if the vendors refuse to be held to the bid amounts and sufficient quotes may not be received if the inventory is out of stock by multiple vendors, the report states.

The impact without this resolution will be that the utility infrastructure inventory will suffer because the city will not be able to legally purchase the inventory needed and will degrade the city's ability to provide services to new businesses and housing or make repairs to existing infrastructure, the report states.

City directors will also vote on and hear the following items:

Consent agenda

• Regular meeting minutes for the June 21 city board meeting.

• Dedication of utility easements for the 900 block of East Tahlequah Street.

• Resolution 38-22 regarding a special use development permit for 601 North Elm Street.

• Resolution 39-22 concerning a special use development permit for 509 East Helena Street.

• Resolution 40-22 regarding a significant development permit for the 1300 block of North Progress Avenue.

• Resolution 41-22 concerning a significant development permit for the 3000 block of Cheri Whitlock Drive.

• Resolution 42-22 regarding updating draft authorizations to include an evidence account for the police department.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 22-15 concerning reauthorizing the percentage of allocation of the permanent once percent city wide sales and use tax on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 22-16 regarding transfer station tipping fees on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 22-17 concerning water meter and water tap fees on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 22-19 regarding the rezoning of the 500 block of North Progress Avenue from A-1 (Agriculture) to P-D (Planned development) on its first reading.

Resolutions

• Resolution 44-22 concerning a special use development permit for the 500 block of North Progress Avenue.

• Resolution 45-22 regarding the final plat development permit for 650 Highway 412 West.

Staff reports

• Annual planning commission report.

• Review of proposed utility commission regulations.

• May financials.

• Administrator's report.