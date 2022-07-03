Kiwanis Club inducts new members

Photo submitted

Jim Moore (center), and Tyler Dees (second from right) are welcomed as new members of the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club on Wednesday, June 29. Moore was sponsored by Dan Siemens (second from left) and Dees was sponsored by Dolores Deuel (far right). Also pictured is Katie Rennard, program chair. The next meeting of the Kiwanis Club will be at noon on Wednesday at 28 Springs.

