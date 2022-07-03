Local students earn degrees, honors

Wheaton College

Wheaton College student Kendra Reimer of Siloam Springs was named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester.

To earn Dean's List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Missouri University of Science and Technology

Missouri University of Science and Technology announced the names of students who made the honor list for the Spring 2022 semester. To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

Siloam Springs, Arkansas - Benjamin Humphries - Engineering

Central Methodist University

More than 500 Central Methodist University students earned degrees this spring, with graduates from the Fayette and statewide campuses, as well as online, walking across the commencement stage in May.

Graduates were recognized for academic honors at the ceremony and were treated to a commencement address by former Missouri judge and lawmaker Ted House.

Madison Michelle Crook, of Siloam Springs, AR, majored in Psychology and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree.

University of Arkansas - Fort Smith

The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith has released the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester, according to Dr. Georgia Hale, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. The following are students from Siloam Springs, AR, who have achieved this. Students with a 4.0 (straight-A) grade point average are marked with an asterisk.

Bailey Blanchard*, Wyatt Church, Keelee Davidson*, Abigale Kelly and Carissa Shull.

Arkansas State University

The following are ASU graduates from Siloam Springs:

Jenny Lizette Violantes-Marroquin, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership

Amber Cameron, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership

Eumia Lorraine Fullerton, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership