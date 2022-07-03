New hires, resignations approved at special school board meeting

The School Board met for a special meeting on June 28 to approve new hires and resignations. The following were approved unanimously by the board:

New Hires

• Anna Gulnee, High School Social Studies

• Andrew Ohnstad, High School Social Studies

• Arin Pellegrin, High School Physical Science

• Makayla Woods, High School Math

• Lauren Sloan, Intermediate Teacher

• Julie Harrison, Intermediate Teacher

• Apryl Johnson, Main Street Academy English/Language Arts

Resignations

• Shea Gregory, High School Agriculture

• Dana McCutcheon, High School Theater

• Courtney Glemser, Intermediate English/Language Arts

• Sarah Hendley, Intermediate Math

• Brenda Montoya, Middle School Science

• Zac Holthoff, Main Street Academy Social Studies

• Chandler Losh, Southside Teacher

• Kathleen Miller, Southside Teacher

• Crystal Barnes, Southside Teacher