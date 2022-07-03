New hires, resignations approved at special school board meeting

The School Board met for a special meeting on June 28 to approve new hires and resignations. The following were approved unanimously by the board:
New Hires
• Anna Gulnee, High School Social Studies
• Andrew Ohnstad, High School Social Studies
• Arin Pellegrin, High School Physical Science
• Makayla Woods, High School Math
• Lauren Sloan, Intermediate Teacher
• Julie Harrison, Intermediate Teacher
• Apryl Johnson, Main Street Academy English/Language Arts
Resignations
• Shea Gregory, High School Agriculture
• Dana McCutcheon, High School Theater
• Courtney Glemser, Intermediate English/Language Arts
• Sarah Hendley, Intermediate Math
• Brenda Montoya, Middle School Science
• Zac Holthoff, Main Street Academy Social Studies
• Chandler Losh, Southside Teacher
• Kathleen Miller, Southside Teacher
• Crystal Barnes, Southside Teacher