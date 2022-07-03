Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

New hires, resignations approved at special school board meeting

by Spencer Bailey | July 3, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

The School Board met for a special meeting on June 28 to approve new hires and resignations. The following were approved unanimously by the board:

New Hires

• Anna Gulnee, High School Social Studies

• Andrew Ohnstad, High School Social Studies

• Arin Pellegrin, High School Physical Science

• Makayla Woods, High School Math

• Lauren Sloan, Intermediate Teacher

• Julie Harrison, Intermediate Teacher

• Apryl Johnson, Main Street Academy English/Language Arts

Resignations

• Shea Gregory, High School Agriculture

• Dana McCutcheon, High School Theater

• Courtney Glemser, Intermediate English/Language Arts

• Sarah Hendley, Intermediate Math

• Brenda Montoya, Middle School Science

• Zac Holthoff, Main Street Academy Social Studies

• Chandler Losh, Southside Teacher

• Kathleen Miller, Southside Teacher

• Crystal Barnes, Southside Teacher

Print Headline: New hires, resignations approved at special school board meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT