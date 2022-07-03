Siloam Sunday obituaries for July 3, 2022

David 'Buck' Barkley

David 'Buck' Barkley, 27, of Colcord, Okla., died June 29, 2022.

He was born May 9, 1995, in Asheville, N.C., to Donald and Janet Barkley.

He was a collector of many things, enjoyed hanging out with his friends, going to car shows, and watching movies with his dog Biggin'.

After graduation, he received his CDL and accepted a position as an over the driver with R&R Trucking of Gravette, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Walter 'Pete' Bishop and Marcelle Barkley.

Survivors include his mother, Janet Barkley of Colcord; his father, Donald Barkley of Pensacola, Fla.; his four biological siblings; his grandmothers, Irene Bishop of Colcord, and Evelyn Barkley of Pensacola; his uncles and aunts, Marvin Bishop, David Bishop, Gary and Joyce Bishop, Joe and Kem Bishop, all of Northwest Arkansas and Northeast Oklahoma and many close cousins and friends.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Wasson Memorial Chapel, Siloam Springs, Ark., with burial at Dickson Cemetery in Cherokee City, Ark.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Kathleen Diane Green

Kathleen Diane Green, 55, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died June 29, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born June 20, 1967, to Clarence and Barbara Green in Springfield, Mo.

She married Keith Waters on April 29, 2021, in Siloam Springs. She enjoyed spending time with her husband and family.

She is preceded in death by her mother.

She is survived by her husband of the home; father; three sisters, Ronda Barnett and husband David of Willard, Mo., Tammy Johnson and husband DuWayne of Springfield, and Pam Long and husband Darrell of Branson, Mo.; son, Ian Waters and wife Skye; and two grandchildren.

A memorial service was held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Eastgate Church of Christ in Siloam Springs.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Jacob "Frog" Squire

Jacob "Frog" Randel Squire, 62, of Gentry, Ark., died June 27, 2022, at his home.

He was born Nov. 24, 1959, in Oklahoma City, Okla., to Jacob A. Squire and Judy Smith.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Anita Squire, of the home; daughter, Lisa Hillis and husband James, of Gentry; son, Jacob "Pete" Squire, of Gentry; two grandchildren; sisters, Julie Collins, of Twin Oaks, Okla., and Cindy McCool, of Yanush, Okla.; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside memorial services were held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Allen Cemetery, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.