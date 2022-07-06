Faith and Freedom Fest set for this weekend

KANSAS, Okla. -- KingPins owner Rex Blisard will host two free concerts this weekend as part of the annual Faith and Freedom Fest series.

The first concert will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday at KingPins Family Entertainment in Siloam Springs. The concert will feature the Christian Rock Band Seventh Day Slumber, according to Blisard.

Seventh Day Slumber is a harder Christian rock band, Blisard said. While he did not list any names, Blisard said there may be special guests who will also be performing at the Friday concert.

Saturday's concert will begin at 4 p.m. at Lifepoint Fellowship located at 270 N. Mason St, in Kansas, and will feature a large lineup of entertainment including Seventh Day Slumber, The Butler Creek Boys, Britt Nicole and John Schneider, best known for portraying Bo Duke on the television program "The Dukes of Hazzard," Blisard said.

Blisard said as far as he knows this will be Schneider's first time in the Siloam Springs area.

Gates for the show open at 2 p.m. on Saturday and there will be activities for all including arts and crafts, bounce houses, water slides and free watermelon, Blisard said. The evening will culminate with a large fireworks display following all of the performances, Blisard said.

This will be the seventh Faith and Freedom Fest to be held, Blisard said. Blisard, who is also the pastor of Lifepoint Fellowship, said the church is only a 10-minute drive from Siloam Springs and there will be a variety of music to suit everyone's taste.

"We had 3,000 people (last year) and expect more (this year)," Blisard said. "We'd like everyone to come and join us. Bring your lawn chairs."