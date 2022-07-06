JBU graduate named Miss Arkansas

Ebony Mitchell, a 2022 graduate of John Brown University, was recently named Miss Arkansas.

Mitchell was crowned Miss Arkansas on June 18 while serving as the reigning Miss Dogwood, making her the first Miss Dogwood to have the Miss Arkansas crown, she said. Mitchell will compete in the Miss America pageant this fall, she said.

This was Mitchell's first time back in Northwest Arkansas since being crowned Miss Arkansas, she said. While in Siloam Springs, Mitchell took the time to visit the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce and talk with people who were supportive along her journey, Mitchell said.

"It was a chance to talk to media outlets about my plans for the year," Mitchell said. "I was also able to talk to some of the wonderful Siloam residents that I encountered along the way."

Mitchell's plans include promoting her platform "A Responsible Digital You," she said. Mitchell chose this platform because a friend of hers was interacting with an online predator when both girls were in seventh grade, she said. Mitchell said it was traumatic for both of the friends and led Mitchell to go through social media training in order to help others, she said.

Originally from Harrison, Mitchell said she wanted to compete in pageants after meeting Eudora Mosby, the 2005 Miss Arkansas.

"She made me feel like I was capable of achieving great things," Mitchell said. "That's what I want to do as Miss Arkansas."

Mitchell was first crowned as a princess in 2007 in the University of Arkansas Princess Pageant, she said. Mitchell was then mentored in the pageant world by former Miss University of Arkansas Allison Waldrip and proceeded to compete in other events, she said.

After graduating from the University of Central Arkansas with a degree in Business Administration, she chose to attend JBU to pursue her master's degree because of the college's reputation for business classes.

"Their professors were very personable and helpful throughout the program," Mitchell said.

Mitchell received her master's degree in Health Administration, she said. While she attended JBU, Mitchell competed in and won the Miss Dogwood Pageant, she said.

Part of her duties included being the keynote speaker at the Arkansas Association of Instructional Media Conference on April 25 where she spoke about "Building a Collaborative Learning Community," riding on a float for the Christmas parade and helping to host this year's Dogwood Festival, Mitchell said.

"I served as the co-emcee, greeted participants and helped crown the little ones," Mitchell said. "The people of Siloam Springs are so great."

While Mitchell has given up her title of Miss Dogwood when she was crowned Miss Arkansas and will be traveling throughout the state, she has already planned on being at the 2023 Dogwood Festival, and would like to present her platform in as many Siloam Springs schools as she can, Mitchell said.

"As Miss Dogwood it was my honor to represent the people of Siloam Springs," Mitchell said.