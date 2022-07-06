LETTER: God chose Trump

God chose Trump

According to Robert Jeffress, senior pastor of the 15,000-member First Baptist Church, Dallas Texas; great American, Fox News contributor, Franklin Graham, son of Billy Graham; Ron Wood, Northwest Arkansas' now retired Prophet of God; and thousands of other White Christian Evangelical religious leaders, God did in fact choose Donald John Trump to be President of the U.S. in 2016.

God did that despite the biblical facts that Trump called God a liar and God called Trump a liar, see 1 John 1:10 and 1 John 2:4, respectively. However, God works in mysterious ways -- His wonders to perform.

To fulfill His choice, God assembled a huge voting bloc of White Evangelical Christians, Ku Klux Klan Christians, Neo-Nazi Christians, groups of White Supremacist Christians, White Militia Christians and as many other White Christians as would answer the call. As planned, Trump won the Electoral College vote. He lost the popular vote, but that is irrelevant.

God called together the same voting bloc in 2020, but the evil Democrats, led by Satan, fraudulently stole the election and thwarted God's operation.

Then Satan deceived all the Federal Courts and even the Supreme Court into siding with the Democrats to declare there was no election fraud!

Now those evil Democrats, with the help of Satan, have fabricated convincing evidence that God's ambassadors plotted to overthrow the U.S. government.

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs