Music to celebrate the weekend

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Daniel Hodge conducts the Siloam Community Band as they perform "John Williams Movie Adventure" at the Siloam Springs Music Festival at the Chautauqua Amphitheater on Saturday.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Daniel Hodge conducts the Siloam Community Band as they perform "John Williams Movie Adventure" at the Siloam Springs Music Festival at the Chautauqua Amphitheater on Saturday.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Daniel Hodge conducts the Siloam Community Band as they perform "John Williams Movie Adventure" at the Siloam Springs Music Festival at the Chautauqua Amphitheater on Saturday.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Siloam Springs graduate Kim Hayes performs "America the Beautiful" at the Siloam Springs Music Festival on Saturday at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Siloam Springs graduate Kim Hayes performs "America the Beautiful" at the Siloam Springs Music Festival on Saturday at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Siloam Springs graduate Kim Hayes performs "America the Beautiful" at the Siloam Springs Music Festival on Saturday at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

For the final number of the evening the Siloam Big Band, Siloam Community Band and Siloam Community Choir combined to perform the "Battle Hymn of the Republic."

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader For the final number of the evening the Siloam Big Band, Siloam Community Band and Siloam Community Choir combined to perform the "Battle Hymn of the Republic."

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader For the final number of the evening the Siloam Big Band, Siloam Community Band and Siloam Community Choir combined to perform the "Battle Hymn of the Republic."

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs graduate Kim Hayes performs "America the Beautiful" at the Siloam Music Festival on Saturday at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

