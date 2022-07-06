Music to celebrate the weekend

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader
Daniel Hodge conducts the Siloam Community Band as they perform "John Williams Movie Adventure" at the Siloam Springs Music Festival at the Chautauqua Amphitheater on Saturday.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader
Siloam Springs graduate Kim Hayes performs "America the Beautiful" at the Siloam Springs Music Festival on Saturday at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader
For the final number of the evening the Siloam Big Band, Siloam Community Band and Siloam Community Choir combined to perform the "Battle Hymn of the Republic."
